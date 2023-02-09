PRINCETON — A food pantry’s empty shelves and a thrift store needing housewares and furniture are two of the challenges the local Salvation Army’s new administrator is facing after returning to her home town.
Sgt. Melissa White, the Salvation Army’s core administrator, came to Princeton in January after serving with the Salvation Army in Georgia. Her husband, David White, was in Princeton already.
“I arrived here Jan. 16. I came from Macon, Ga., but Princeton is my hometown,” she said. “Yes, I grew up here, I graduated from high school here, my husband is the Methodist minister down the street. He’s been there for 10 years.”
White said the fact that her new Salvation Army posting was in Princeton is “amazing.”
“You know, my two worlds have collided – my passion for Christ and humanity, and to get to do it in my hometown that actually made me the woman I am,” she said. “This is the Salvation Army that nurtured me as a child, so I’m not shepherding the people who shepherded me.”
The Whites once worked together with the Salvation Army.
“My husband and I were both ministers for the Salvation Army years ago,” Melissa White said. “And in the Salvation Army, a lot of people don’t realize when you’re a married couple and you’re an administrator, you both have to do it or neither one of you can; so he resigned on our behalf 18 years ago. So I became a United Methodist minister for 17 years here in the West Virginia conference, but I always wanted to go back to my first love of the Salvation Army and I’m the first person in the history of the United States of America to be allowed to serve independently of my spouse. and there’s a ton of us now. It’s changed the way we do things, but I’m the very first one that they tried it with.”
Melissa White was approved for the Salvation Army about a year and a half ago.
Her husband remained in Princeton while she went to her first posting in Macon, Ga.
“It was a very large post, but they did not have the educational demands my daughter had as an 11 year old; so I was going to have to move closer to home so I could have here in a better school system, and did not ever dream that they would put me right in my hometown,” she said.
She did not request posting in Princeton.
“They knew I was from here and they felt like it was a perfect match,” she recalled.
Now White and other members of the Salvation Army are dealing with increasing requests for help while donations have been declining. She pointed out the food pantry’s empty shelves.
“We are in desperate need of food right now,” she said. “We have peas, green beans and corn, but that is the only thing we have. It’s one of the lowest our food pantry has been in years. We’re going through a period of lack of donations and you know, that’s across the board, not just in our food pantry but even our thrift store has seen a dramatic decrease in donations right now.”
There is less merchandise in the store, especially housewares and furniture.
“We have lots of clothes, but we don’t have any furniture or any housewares or things we normally have, and a lot of folks are coming in with needs,” Melissa White said. “And unfortunately, we can’t meet those needs right now without the resources.”
The food pantry needs items such as canned meats and peanut butter. Child-friendly foods such as SpaghettiOs, ravioli and other canned pastas are good because they are foods that children “can fix on their own and heat up in the microwave,” she said, adding this helps when parents have to work. Baby food is needed as well.
“And peanut butter is always good,” she added. “Peanut butter and crackers, and even the peanut butter crackers. That’s what we can definitely can use because we are giving out to between 10 to 20 families every day.”
The food pantry does have items such corn, green beans and noodles, but children need more variety.
“With children, we tend to think when people are hungry they’ll eat it, but you know kids like what they like and they don’t understand that mom has to provide only this because they don’t have the extra income right now,” Melissa White said.
More people asking for help are coming to the Salvation Army.
“The need is great, especially with the condition the economy is in right now,” she said. “We have people coming to ask for help who have not asked for help before. We had one gentleman who was the victim of identity theft and has never had to ask for help before, but it’s going to take up to three months to get all that straightened out for him; so in the meantime, he has no access to his money. and so, he was here completely in tears seeking help.”
This man’s experience is not unique, White added.
“People who have never asked for help are having to come in,” she said. “It breaks my heart, too, when we don’t have more to give them, because for some of them it took everything within their might to be courageous enough to come and ask for the help and so I don’t want them to have to come right back because we only have enough to give them for a little bit at the moment.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
