BLUEFIELD — David Furches is a top 50 contestant in the “You, God’s Music” competition and is donating his winnings to the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Furches is a Mercer County native who retired from the Mercer County Sheriffs Department in 2018 and is now a full-time artist doing small gigs and requested shows; although, he has been into music for most of his life.
“As a child, I was greatly impressed by music and had a desire to sing and play the piano for God,” Furches said. “The gift to play the piano was imparted to me when I was in my teens and began to minister with my father in revivals.”
Furches started singing again after his retirement from the sheriff’s office after going through some challenges.
“In 2003, I was hired as a deputy sheriff, so I performed those duties up until I developed some mental issues,” Furches said. “I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.”
Due to these issues, he had to retire, but says he felt a calling to sing and perform again.
“I felt God put a calling on me to minister through music to try to raise people’s spirits,” Furches said.
He also added, “I have a message through my music that I know God has imparted to me.”
Furches started performing locally and posting to his social media, which is where he was discovered by the You, God’s Music organization.
“The executive producer contacted me through Facebook,” said Furches. “He said he had seen one of my videos, and he was hoping I would audition.”
You, God’s Music is a non-profit organization “whose mission is to create a place of unity and joy through the power of music and the promotion of Christian talent. Members of the community can learn from each other and build valuable relationships with other members.”
The four-round contest started with over 200 participants was narrowed down to 100, and it is now down to the top 50. The next round will determine the top 25 contestants.
Each contestant is asked to choose a charity to donate 20 percent of the earnings. The money is divided by “supporting the participants in the You, God’s Music Showcase, Christian organizations of their choosing, non-for-profits that promote the common good of the community (whose project is approved by the You, God’s Music Board) and more You, God’s Music initiatives.”
Furches chose MCAS to be his organization, and while part of the money is supposed to go to him, he plans to donate all of his earnings to them. MCAS should be receiving around $200 from the previous rounds votes.
“My whole career I dedicated my life to serving the community in law enforcement,” he said. “I wanted to give back to an organization that I knew needed help, and I’ve always loved animals.”
Furches has had a friendship with Mercer County Animal Shelter director, Stacy Harman, since his time as a deputy, but he says that was not the main reason he chose the shelter to be his organization.
“I love everybody up here, especially working as a deputy I had the opportunity toward with them having to rescue dogs and things like that,” he said. “I was also a K-9 officer.”
Harman said she feels happy that Furches chose the animal shelter because they are always looking for donations and money to cover medical expenses and supplies for the animals.
“We always have lots of medical expenses come up, we take in strays that are hurt, so it makes me happy David thought of us,” she said.
In order to advance in the contest, people vote for your video that is posted along with donating each vote.
“The first three rounds consist of votes, and it’s a $5 minimum vote because it is a dollar a vote,” said Furches.
Voting for the next round started Saturday, May 21 at 12 a.m. central time and closes Sunday, June 5 at 11:59 p.m. central time.
Harman said, “Go vote for him, and get him to number one!”
