BLUEFIELD — The city of Bluefield has finalized procedural requirements to share in the state’s opioid lawsuit settlements, opening the path to receive money the state will be sharing with municipalities.
Last week, the city board approved a final release agreement on Janssen/Johnson & Johnson, one of several companies involved in lawsuits brought by the state as a result of the opioid epidemic.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the city was required to release its right to pursue litigation against any of the companies that settle with the state.
“We are going to give up our right and go in with the state on the settlement,” he said of participating in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) through Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office.
Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said that city has also completed the releases.
“We are set to wait until it all gets split up to the cities,” he said of the opioid settlement money.
Mercer County Administrator Vicky Reed said the county commission is in the process of getting all necessary documents signed and finalizing the paperwork on the settlement.
The MOU calls for the creation of a private, nonstock, nonprofit foundation for the purposes of distributing settlement or judgment funds awarded from litigation for abatement purposes, Morrisey said when he announced the plan earlier this year.
The agreement is required by the West Virginia Mass Litigation Panel to become eligible for any opioid settlement monies obtained pursuant to court orders, which could top $1 billion when all cases are settled.
Morrisey said in September that Walmart and CVS (pharmacies) reached a settlement of $147.5 million in opioid lawsuits, bringing the total to $874 million.
Two more cases, against Walgreens and Kroger, are scheduled to go to court next year.
Morrisey said the total settlements in these cases should “very likely” amount to over $1 billion for the state “when all is said and done.”
The MOU outlines how that money will be shared and what it can be spent on.
As the central organization dedicated to addressing the opioid crisis throughout the state, the foundation will receive 72.5 percent of the settlement or judgment, 24.5 percent of settlement and judgment dollars will be allocated to local governments and 3 percent will be held in escrow by the state.
“The communities of our state have been ravaged by the wrongdoing of those within the pharmaceutical supply chain,” Morrisey said recently. “With this MOU, West Virginia has dramatically improved its ability to speak with a united voice and take actions to protect all the citizens of our state from this epidemic.”
Heltzel said exact amounts going to municipalities, including Bluefield, have not yet been finalized.
“In the official MOU, it does break down how the money can be spent,” he said of the focus on programs to deal with the impact of the opioid epidemic, adding that Bluefield and Mercer County will be included in one of those six regions that will see regional programs created to deal with drug issues.
Heltzel said the city has not yet received a timeline on when the money may be released to municipalities.
Morrisey said the MOU allows West Virginia to attack the opioid crisis through spending “legally and appropriately” by boosting law enforcement, treatment opportunities, and education and prevention programs.
Heltzel said municipalities will also share in paying for attorney fees, referring to outside (the AG’s office) attorneys who helped with litigation in the lawsuits.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
