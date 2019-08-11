PRINCETON — A local organization played an integral part in the 10th Annual Continental-wide Patriot Tour, on Saturday.
The Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA), of Princeton, received the flag, which is being transported from state to state via motorcycle. Beginning in Wisconsin, the flag, thus far, has been to the west coast and back.
“The Patriot Tour goes through 48 states in 100 days,” CMA President, David Bishop, said, “It raises money for veterans in need.”
According to Bishop, the funds go to support veterans in need, disabled veterans, and their families. During the stops where the flag is transferred, funds are accepted to go towards the effort. Though donations can also be sent online at nationofpatriots.org.
If over one thousand dollars is raised, the veteran that the money is given to gets to be chosen, Bishop said.
“This shows patriotism and support to the military and the country. The CMA group is a Christian organization and its a good opportunity to show support for our country’s veterans and those who still serve,” CMA Vice President, Frank Longrie, said.
With both Bishop and Longrie being veterans, they both admire what the Patriot Tour does to raise awareness for veterans in need.
Longrie and his wife Joyce accepted the flag from Robert Williams who transported the flag to Princeton. The Longrie’s then transported the flag to the next destination, Roanoke, Va.
According to Longrie, “Different groups carry it to different places.” Most of the organizations involved are part of, or connected to, Harley Davidson, according to the tour website.
Along with the tour being a good way to raise awareness and support for the American military, it’s also a good opportunity to boost the economy, according to Bishop. With the riders traveling long distances away from home, they often patronize local businesses.
“The tour is good for the economy as well as the camaraderie of the riders,” Bishop said.
With organizations such as CMA making contact with other veteran riders and patriots, the companionship is like no other. Sharing their bond and being able to come together to aid in the effort of supporting veterans only adds to their friendships, according to the group.
Beginning in Wisconsin in May 2018 the tour will end in the same location, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, on September 7.
For more information on the CMA, contact Bishop at 304-753-4119. For more information on the tour, visit them online at nationofpatriots.org.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
