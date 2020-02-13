PRINCETON — Two men charged with beating a puppy to death near a Bluewell school have been indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including cruelty to an animal and conspiracy.
John Michael Wimmer, 25 and Justin McKinley Mitchelson, 31, both of Bluewell, were indicted by the February 2020 grand jury on charges including cruelty to an animal, conspiracy, and interference with officers by providing false information, Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler said Wednesday.
Felony animal cruelty carries a possible prison term of one to five years in prison.
Wimmer and Mitchelson were arrested Jan. 9 after a woman picking up children at Bluewell Elementary School called Mercer County 911 and told a dispatcher that she saw a man beating a puppy at the neighboring Kinser Apartments complex. Both Wimmer and Mitchelson were arrested at the scene. The 8-week-old puppy was found near a stump where it had been beaten.
Mitchelson stated that “he couldn’t do it because it was his puppy and asked (Wimmer) to kill the puppy,” Whited said. Mitchelson was about 10 to 15 feet away when the puppy was killed.
According to Mitchelson and Wimmer, they took the puppy out to a stump and set it there. Wimmer then hit it with a log and the puppy’s back legs started quivering. He struck it a second time and the pup’s back legs were still quivering, Whited testified. The puppy fell off the stump and Wimmer hit it a third time. A witness said the puppy was hit more than three times.
Mercer County animal control officers took the puppy’s remains Jan. 10 to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va. where a veterinarian, Dr. Phil Sponenberg, examined it.
Whited said he received a necropsy report Thursday from veterinarian Dr. Phil Sponenberg.
“The necropsy was performed Jan. 10 when they received the puppy,” Whited said after he received the report. “According to the necropsy report, the puppy had no signs of toxicity that would confirm any kind of drinking of Lysol or anything that was reported by the defendants. The puppy did show a final diagnosis; it had pneumonia, a ringworms infestation, and it did have some cardiac malfunction. No other findings were found as far as that goes.”
A veterinarian could have treated the ringworm problem and pneumonia; both are common in puppies, Whited said then.
“The pneumonia and the ringworm is common in puppies, so yes, both treatable,” Whited stated. “The cardiac symptoms, the cardiac malfunction, (Sponenberg) didn’t go into detail. He just said it had some cardiac malfunction, and that may be relatable to the pneumonia.”
The necropsy reported listed the puppy’s death as “spontaneous” and did not give any details, he said then.
