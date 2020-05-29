WAR — A McDowell County man arrested and charged with murder after his mother was found in their home with a bullet wound to her head was being held Thursday without bond in a regional jail.
Pete Douglas Hawkins, 46, of War was arrested on a murder charge after the War Police Department and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the War area, Chief Deputy James “Boomer” Muncy said Thursday.
The case started Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m. when police officers and deputies responded to a call about a shooting in War. Officers found Patty Hawkins, 77, unresponsive, Muncy stated.
Deputy M.D. Shelton stated in his report that when he arrived at the Pappas Street home in War, he found Patty Hawkins “laying in the floor flat on her back with a gunshot wound to the head.”
She was transported by JanCare Ambulance to Welch Community Hospital where she later died, Muncy said.
Her son Pete Hawkins, who lives at the home, was arrested. The criminal complaint did not specify whether he was charged with first or second-degree murder.
Pete Hawkins was arraigned before Magistrate Richard VanDyke and no bond was set. Hawkins was remanded to the McDowell County Holding Unit to await transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County. Records with the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority showed that Hawkins was booked Thursday at the regional jail.
“This is still an ongoing investigation and if anyone has any information, please contact either the War Police Department or the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office,” Muncy said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
