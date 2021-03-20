PRINCETON – A local man was arrested Saturday following a vehicular pursuit and a foot pursuit which was followed by a search in a Princeton neighborhood.
The incident started about 5 p.m when Patrolman W.W. McGuire with the Princeton Police Department attempted to stop a black Hyundai on Mercer Street. The driver failed to yield when the police cruiser's emergency blue lights were activated and made a right turn onto South Fifth Street, McGuire said.
From there, the Hyundai's driver turned onto Harrison Street, and by this time McGuire had activated his patrol vehicle's lights and siren. The sedan turned back northbound and went into McConnell Alley and traveled for about two blocks before going onto South Seventh Street, McGuire stated. Then the sedan returned to Harrison Street when the driver "drove onto the grass and bailed out and ran on foot."
McGuire said he chased the driver for about 100 yards, and when he was approximately 10 yards away, the driver drew a firearm from his pocket. The running driver did not point the firearm, which later turned out to be a fully-loaded black FM 9mm pistol, at him.
McGuire stated that he slowed down and tactically proceeded with the pursuit. The gun was later found under a bush at a Harrison Street home. The driver hid by laying flat on the home's porch. Police searched the area and a bloodhound with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department was dispatched, but the suspect had left a widely-spread scent trail and the K9 was unable to pinpoint the suspect's location. The woman living at the home noticed the man hiding on her porch and called Mercer County 911.
Joshua Redden, 35, of Princeton was taken into custody and later charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, which is a felony, McGuire said. Redden had previously been convicted for domestic battery. Redden was also charged with two misdemeanors, fleeing in a vehicle and fleeing on foot.
Redden was being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver pending arraignment before a magistrate, McGuire said.
