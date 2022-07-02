PRINCETON — Area lawmakers joined citizens last week in protesting a proposed rate hike that would add more than $18 a month to residential power bills in West Virginia.
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia conducted a public comment hearing Monday at the Mercer County Courthouse.
In April, Appalachian Power submitted an Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) request for a $297 million upward adjustment in the ENEC rate to the state PSC. The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power, according to a statement from Appalachian Power. If approved as filed, the adjustment would add $18.41 to monthly bills beginning Sept. 1.
Local lawmakers spoke to PSC officials about the impact the proposed increase could have on West Virginians if it is approved.
Delegate Doug Smith, R-Mercer, addressed the panel about his concerns.
“First, I realize that rate hikes are required in every utility and I fully understand they are needed for continued service; however, they should be reasonable rate hikes,” Smith said. “The proposed increase of 12 percent is unprecedented. It is the second requested increase in one year. On top of rate increases by water of 8 percent already this year, it is unfair to the people of West Virginia who are struggling middle class, low income, and elderly on fixed incomes. I see nothing of corporate pay raises being frozen or cut to offset the quoted need for revenue.”
The monthly bill for an Appalachian Power residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours (Kwh) is $155.66, Smith said. Some families use more than 2,000 Kwh per month, which comes to a $311.32 bill.
“In 16 years, both of these costs are an increase of more than 181 percent from the $55.28 cost in 2006,” Smith stated. “Factoring in this rate increase by Appalachian Power would result in an increase of over 216 percent on the average monthly residential bill for Appalachian Power customers since 2006, resulting in a monthly bill of $174.07 for customers using 1,000 Kwh or $347.32 for customers using 2,000 Kwh. If approved, from 2006 to 2022, Appalachian Power bills will have surged 216 percent, which cumulative inflation only increased 45 percent.”
Smith added that from 2017 to 2021, the total pay for the CEO of Appalachian Power has increased 23 percent, going from $11.169,460 to $14,589,483. During this same period, the cost of living adjustment for Social Security recipients rose only 13.9 percent cumulatively.
Another lawmaker, Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, told PSC officials that he thought southern West Virginia was “turning a corner” economically. New businesses have opened in Bluefield and Princeton.
“Things are starting to go the way we want them to, but I fear as the cost of living continues to rise, it will be more difficult to get over the hump to where we want to be,” Gearheart said, adding that he knew that costs of coal and natural gas are “at record highs.”
“However, I think it is incumbent to keep costs low,” Gearheart continued. “I think residents and businesses in our area have to keep tightening their belts.”
Gearheart said that a “double digit” increase on household power bills was more than the community can bear. He added that coal was still “the most available and the most efficient way to generate power.”
“I hope you and the commission will be able to come up with something palatable that will allow our communities to be sustained and continue to grow,” Gearheart stated.
One Mercer County resident told PSC officials that increasing electric rates would lead to increasing in other prices for products and services as the costs are passed on to consumers.
“I’d like you to consider what I told you about the residents not only in this state, but other states,” said David Farley of Princeton. “The individual residents are going to pay a lot.”
Gene Buckner, president of the Mercer County Commission, said that he would like to know how much money is saved by using natural gas instead of coal to generate electricity.
“These people need to understand why you’re asking for more money and what you’re going to do with this money,” he said.
Phil Moye, a representative of Appalachian Power, spoke after the hearing about why the company was seeking the rate increase.
“Well, it’s mostly about the cost of fuel. As you know, our power plants are very large, they supply power to thousands of customers, and they use a lot of coal and some use natural gas,” Moye said. “And the cost of those fuels has just risen tremendously, dramatically in the last year. For instance, the cost of a ton of coal has risen about $50 from this point last year to now; so $50 a ton times 7 million tons, which is what we use in a year, is $350 million worth off additional cost for that coal.”
The energy sector has seen a dramatic rise in costs in the past year.
“The way our company is regulated, we collect a certain amount for the fuel that we use to run our power plants, and the amount we collect is far lower than the actual cost to provide that energy,” Moye said. “In other words, what we have built into the rates might be a certain dollar amount for a ton of coal. That cost doesn’t reflect the actual cost of that ton of coal. I’d say it’s very much like when you go and fill up your vehicle. If you just remember back a year ago, what you were paying to fill up your vehicle verses now, it’s probably $15 to $20 every time you fill it up.”
“And so, that’s our issue, I think, is that the costs we’re paying for fuel and purchase power is far more than built into rates for it,” he said. “So every month that goes on, there’s a larger and larger under-recovery. It’s a difficult time. Hearing these people talking, we totally understand. People are struggling and it’s a difficult time. The cost of everything is going up, but if you let that under recovery to just continue to grow and grow and grow, I mean, at some point there has to be some solution that comes out of it. and that’s really what this case is about and why to commission, I believe, wanted to have these hearings and get input from folks.”
People can still submit comments to the public service commission by going to www.psc.state.wv.us, which will take users to the commission’s website. On the left of the page under Inside the PSC, click on Submit a Comment. Then click Formal Case. Read the disclaimer, then click I Agree.
Next, choose a case from the dropdown menu in the Select a High Profile Case field or scroll down and enter the case number in the Case Number field and follow the prompts. When entering the case number, you only have to enter the numeric portion of the number, but you must include the hyphen.
The case number for the APCo case is 22-0293-E-ENEC. You only have to enter 22-0293.
People can also file a written comment and send it to: Public Service Commission of West Virginia, Office of the Executive Secretary, P.O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323. PSC officials said to be sure to include the case number.
Charlotte Lane, chairman of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia, said after the hearing that the PSC will conduct an evidentiary hearing Aug. 2 in Charleston. The address is 201 Brook Street and the public is invited to attend. The decision about whether to grant the requested increase will not be made then. It is scheduled to be made by Sept. 1.
