BLUEFIELD — Warming weather and the careful reopening of some businesses is encouraging, but local leaders are asking that children and their parents stay cautious, stay off playgrounds and resist the urge for any contact sports.
Monday’s weather was sunny with a high in the mid-50s, and while rain is in this week’s forecast for southern West Virginia’s, the National Weather Service has predicted partly sunny skies Friday with a high near 57. Saturday could see even better weather with sunny conditions and a high temperature near 68.
And pleasant weather will encourage more people to go outside. They could be even more willing to leave their homes after hearing Gov. Jim Justice’s announcement Monday that some small businesses with fewer than 10 employees could reopen next week. Restaurants will be able to offer outdoor dining, and churches and funerals will have gatherings with limited groups. Social distancing protocols will still be observed.
Closures extended to parks and playgrounds as well as businesses when the governor issued stay-at-home orders. Parks have remained open for hiking, bicycle riding and fishing, but facilities such as picnic shelters, restrooms and playgrounds have been closed. Playground equipment has been closed off with signs, and in many cases yellow caution tape and plastic fencing were put in place to keep children from risking infection. And law enforcement agencies have been watching parks for both children and adults gathering in groups.
“We’re still regularly patrolling all the parks and even the stuff down at the city park,” Chief Dennis Dillow of the Bluefield Police Department said Monday.
Police and members of the Bluefield Fire Department watch the city’s numerous parks every day to make sure children and adults are not gathering at them. There are times when children will ignore warning signs and caution tape placed around the playground equipment.
“We’re asking them to go home and we’re asking parents to be wary and keep them from the playgrounds,” Dillow said. “We’re asking them to pay a little attention to where they are and what they’re doing.”
Parents also need to be observant when children are at the local parks and make sure they don’t start playing pick-up games such as touch football, Dillow said. There are no issues with bicycle riding and other activities that don’t require personal contact.
In Princeton, police are watching for groups as the weather improves. Signs at Princeton City Park and outside the Princeton Recreation Center inform the public that playgrounds are still closed.
Chief T.A. Gray of the Princeton Police Department said the park and other areas are monitored in case groups of people start to gather.
“We are still out and about daily doing patrols,” Gray said Monday. “We are trying to monitor the playgrounds and parks as well. With the warm weather coming, we will continue to do so.”
Playgrounds were closed when the shutdowns started last March, but not everybody took the need to stay off the equipment seriously at first. Orange plastic fencing was put around Glenwood Park’s playgrounds along with signs, and zip ties were used so visitors couldn’t sit on the swings. In some cases, the fencing was pushed down and the zip ties were cut.
Now more people are accepting the fact that children cannot use the playgrounds, Superintendent Kevin Dials said Monday. Since early April, he was heard of only one instance of visitors getting on the equipment, and that was after the fact.
“I think it may have just taken a while for the seriousness to set in with some folks,” he said. “Eventually it may have set in, and we haven’t had a problem since.”
While a limited reopening of some businesses is encouraging, it’s not the time to relax one’s guard, County Commissioner Greg Puckett said.
“We’re asking businesses to do what they can to promote social distancing,” he said. “This is not the time to break out and try to be normal. We’re still under the governor’s advisory and we still need to be cautious. The trend has been getting better, but it’s still not over.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.