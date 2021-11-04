BLUEFIELD, Va. — Southwest Virginia Republican legislators say the results of Tuesday’s election show a reaction to unwanted policies and a shift in direction for the Commonwealth, a “standard for positive change.”
Not only did the GOP win the gubernatorial race but the offices of lieutenant governor and attorney general as well, and in an election that had been predicted to go to the Democrats.
Political newcomer businessman Glenn Youngkin held on to defeat favored former Gov. Terry McAuliffe by 65,000 votes out of more than 3 million cast.
Winsome Sears will be the new lieutenant governor and the first woman of color to ever hold a top political statewide position in the history of the state. She will also be the first female to hold that office. Jason Miyares unseated Democrat incumbent Mark Herring in the attorney general race.
All candidates won the vast majority of votes in Southwest Virginia.
Republicans also are on the verge of regaining control of the House of Delegates, as up to seven seats, including one in the 12th District, had either flipped or were on track to do so. Democrats have a 55-45 edge now, but six seats would put the GOP in control.
Jason Ballard, a Monroe County native and Giles County attorney, defeated incumbent Democrat Chris Hurst for that 12th District seat, which also includes Montgomery County and part of Pulaski County.
For 3rd District Del. James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell County, who ran for reelection unopposed Tuesday, it’s all good news.
“Southwest Virginia is my home and always will be,” Morefield said. “I will always fight for us and continue the work we have started. We have set a standard for positive change and started a wave that our region has never experienced before. I am looking forward to what the future holds for our region for many years to come.”
State Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell County, said the vote shows that Southwest Virginia voters can make a huge difference.
“Of the about 75,000 votes (winning margin for Youngkin), Southwest Virginia produced more than 30,000, almost half of that,” he said, with Tazewell County voting more than 86 percent for Youngkin. “I couldn’t be more proud of our county.”
Tazewell County was mentioned on national news Tuesday night for its strong support of Youngkin.
“When I hear people say their voice is not heard … yes it is,” he said. “We are a huge part of Youngkin’s win.”
Hackworth sees several issues that swung the political pendulum to the GOP.
Those include education, school, mask and vaccination mandates, inflation, and the Biden Administration’s leaning toward the more liberal wing of the party, which has made it difficult to get anything done.
Republicans in the House may have a 52-48 majority after all the votes are counted, he said, as the Senate has a 21-19 Democratic majority.
However, Hackworth said state senators who are from districts that saw a heavier Republican turnout “must be careful” and many may be “already nervous” about their reelection chances.
“They need to be moderate at best,” he said of their stances on issues during the 2022 General Assembly session.
But Republicans need to be cautious as well in how they handle the power they are given, he added.
“The pendulum is always going to swing,” he said. “It never stops. It swung to the left so far over at some point voters said that is it, I can’t take it any more.”
If it swings too far to the right, the same thing will happen.
“Along with power comes responsibility,” he said, and those in power cannot let it swing too far.
Hackworth said he is “very excited” about the GOP victories and is ready to get to work, with charter schools one of his priorities because they would be of benefit to education in Southwest Virginia.
First District Del. Terry Gilgore, R-Gate City, announced Wednesday that, with a GOP majority in the House, he is running for the Speaker position.
“What a night in Virginia!” he said. “I would like to congratulate Glenn Youngkin, Winsome
Sears and Jason Miyares on their sweep of statewide races. Their leadership and tenacity
on the campaign trail earned the confidence and trust of Virginia. I look forward to
working with each of them in Richmond.”
Kilgore said he is looking forward to working with the newly elected members of the caucus.
“As House Republican Campaign Chair for the 2021 elections, I am proud of all of our candidates,” he said. “Since the Republican Caucus of the House of Delegates picked up enough seats to take back the majority, I am announcing my intention to run for Speaker. It is time for fresh leadership and leadership that will keep and grow our new majority.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
