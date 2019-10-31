GREEN VALLEY — Local law enforcement is in search of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a county-wide crime spree.
The vehicle, a white Ford truck, was stolen from Southern Air in Green Valley, according to a release from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. The truck was stolen on October 22.
The truck was then used by suspects to commit crimes throughout the county.
The release stated that the truck may be connected to other undiscovered crimes in the area.
Those with information on the vehicle are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 304-487-8364 or the West Virginia State Police Princeton dispatch at 304-425-2102.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
