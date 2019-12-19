PRINCETON — Opinions are set in stone regarding the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.
Throughout the area, residents hold strong opinions regarding the impeachment process. And some have grown tired of the impeachment talk.
“I really believe it’s a complete waste of time,” Michael Keaton, of Tennessee, said. Originally from Princeton, Keaton was visiting the area during the peak of the impeachment hearings.
Keaton’s belief is that the Senate will not vote to impeach Trump. As an independent, Keaton is neither pro-Republican or pro-Democrat. Rather he supports which individual person he thinks is best.
“It’s a waste of resources and just a waste of time,” Keaton said.
With only two American presidents having faced impeachment, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, Trump makes the third. According to the History Channel website, no president has been removed from office due to impeachment.
“I truly believe it’s politically motivated. This is all about power and trying to make President Trump look as bad as he possibly can look,” Keaton said.
Impeachment hearings and talks have been ongoing for quite some time causing citizens to build strong opinions and beliefs of the process. As representatives from across the country have been meeting to voice their thoughts, citizens are hoping that their voices will be heard.
“What do I think about the impeachment? I think it’s just a way for the Democrats to waste people’s tax money. They should be focused more on people instead of worrying about the president right now,” David Pendelton, of Princeton, said.
According to Pendelton, many Americans are suffering and have fallen on hard times. To this, Pendleton believes that some in political seats have been paying little attention.
“All the people are living through hard times. We know everyone does. The elderly are living through a hard time. It’s getting hard for them to pay their bills but they’re too busy about what this dude has done,” Pendleton said.
Pendleton wishes that there were statutory laws in place to reprimand what he believes is a waste of time.
“They need to turn around and get every one of them that started this mess and then take them to court,” Pendleton said.
Regarding the Democratic party’s involvement in the impeachment process, Pendleton says, “The Democrats are getting a paycheck from taxpayers that pay hard money. They take it out of our paychecks and out of our property taxes. They’re getting a nice big check.”
Further on the difference between civilian’s and politician’s annual income, Pendleton believes that many in office are turning a blind eye. Rather than assessing this vast divide, many are instead focused on the impeachment.
“They’re going home to a Christmas where they can afford to buy nice things while the American working people are the ones that are having problems in America struggling to live,” Pendleton said.
While many politicians have been reiterating for the focus to be put on the Constitution, Pendleton believes that many elected officials are not abiding by the 229-year-old constitution.
“They’re going against the Constitution. People voted for him. People wanted him as president, and the last I understood when I went to school, and that was 20 years ago, it was we the people who choose who the president is,” Pendleton said.
Rather than taking a stance, some residents are seeking that everyone drops negative feelings.
“I would love it if people would be kinder to each other,” Karen Leathers, of Princeton, though originally from Ohio, said.
Leathers believes that American citizens should remember that instead of opposing and fighting with one another they should instead come together to achieve the best for the country.
