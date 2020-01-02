BLUEFIELD — A baby wearing a sash is an iconic symbol of the new year, but there were no babies Wednesday ready to wear a new sash for the year 2020.
No births were recorded Wednesday at area hospitals and none were scheduled for any time that day. Rebekah Ritter, director of marketing and public relations at Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC), checked that afternoon to see if any births were pending. She called the hospital twice during the day, but the answer was the same both times.
“There wasn’t one,” Ritter said. “I called back to the hospital and asked if there was anybody in labor. Nobody was in the labor room and there wasn’t anybody scheduled to be induced or anything.”
It wasn’t unusual to go into a new year without a new year baby at BRMC.
“You have some days when you have more babies than other days,” Ritter said. “It’s not unusual not to have any babies born on any particular day.”
No births were scheduled at Princeton Community Hospital. This was not considered a strange situation since how many babies will be born every day is difficult to predict.
“It’s feast or famine,” Nurse Alicia Fry said.
No births were scheduled at Welch Community Hospital. Across the state line in Tazewell County, Va., there was no baby new year as of late Wednesday at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands.
“We don’t have any today,” Nursing Supervisor Chris Ward said after checking records. “It’s hit or miss.”
Clinch Valley often sees a baby new year, but 2020 was arriving without one.
“Usually, we have one,” Ward said. “It seems like almost every year we have one, but not this year.”
