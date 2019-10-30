BLUEFIELD, Va. — On Tuesday morning, Graham High School government students were given the opportunity to see how the Town of Bluefield works, from the inside.
The Town of Bluefield, Va., and its town council opened its doors for the 18th annual Student Government Day. The students met Mayor Don Harris, Town Manager Mike Watson and Jared Bailey, Town Council member, who were in attendance.
Each group of senior students were either voted into their position for the day, or appointed by their teachers for the “mock town council meeting” and a morning of shadowing city employees. Before the meeting started, a retired teacher and coach from Graham High School, Tim Woodward, asked the students about their experiences with different departments. They shared what they had learned and were given further insight by Watson.
“There are a lot of things that I think you should really understand,” Watson explained to the students. “The fire department, did they tell you that they are all volunteers? The volunteers get reimbursed for expenses, but for them to sit at home, and during dinner get up and leave for a fire, car wreck or all kinds of different things, they are reimbursed with $15.”
Woodward participated in Tuesday’s Student Government Day as a mentor to Graham High School government teachers, Courtney Sheets and Trey McDaniel who took over the program this year.
“This program actually goes back to the late 1940s, it is a tradition,” Woodward said. “I was the main person on it for 30 years until I retired two years ago.”
Woodward said one of the most rewarding parts of running the program is seeing his students have careers with the Town of Bluefield after they graduate. He said one of the policemen in attendance at the mock town council meeting was a student of his who observed police dispatchers during his Student Government Day.
“This is important because the kids learn what it takes to run the town, they learn how much money it costs, they see what people do, what the jobs are and how they are important,” Woodward said. “From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the students went to the places and job shadowed and when they came back, I asked them questions about what they had learned.”
To receive their position in the Town of Bluefield for the day, students had to participate in an election.
“The kids had an election to get a position,” Woodward said. “They had to fill out a petition just like they were running for office. Then there was voting and they were assigned positions, from town manager, to mayor, to town council and then all the rest, police, fire, public works.”
According to one of Graham High School’s Government Teachers, Trey McDaniel, they have been planning Student Government Day for about a month.
“A few weeks ago we started talking to them about the history of the town, then we gave them petitions, which they had to go get 25 signatures from other seniors over the next week and then a couple of weeks ago we had the election, everyone voted and whoever got the most votes, got the positions,” McDaniel said. “The people that get the most votes are the Mayor, Vice Mayor and Town Manager. Everyone else the teachers placed.”
McDaniel said that it was important for students to learn how much work and money goes into running their hometown.
“Some of the students will actually work in some of these jobs, but I tell them in my class that it is always important to make connections with people,” McDaniel said. “You never know when you might need to know someone, somewhere along the road.”
While most students were observing different town departments, the students who had been voted Mayor, Vice Mayor, Town Manager and other council members, stayed behind at Town Hall to work out an agenda for the mock town council meeting.
Their agenda included some items similar to any Town Council meeting, such as approval of the agenda, minutes and listening to citizen requests. In addition, the students added some school-wide discussion items such as auditorium upgrades and bathroom upgrades.
The students also had some fun with their honorary jobs for the day with an honorary roll call vote for Homecoming King and a demolition update that included the imaginary eviction of Miss Courtney Sheets, one of the government teachers in attendance to many “public comments.”
While the students had fun playing their parts for the day, just ask Tim Woodward, who ran the program for nearly 30 years how much more the students can learn “on the job,” than just in the classroom. After all, he estimated he has about five students working for the town of Bluefield now.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
