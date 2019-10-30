Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Showers this morning becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.