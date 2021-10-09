PRINCETON — The Beaver-Graham game Friday night could have been a “perfect storm waiting to happen” related to the possible spread of COVID.
“We have to watch for an uptick two weeks from … the Beaver/Graham game,” Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said Friday. “That’s a lot of local people gathered in one location and they probably will not wear their masks. That’s a perfect storm waiting to happen. Lord knows I hope that I am wrong.”
About 10,000 people usually attend the game
The game comes on the heels of a recent increase in the number of COVID-related deaths in the county, as well as the state.
Four more area COVID-related deaths were reported Friday.
According to the state DHHR (Department of health and Human Resources), three Mercer County residents died: A 73-year-old male, 53-year-old male and an 83-year-old female.
That brings the total COVID death toll to 170.
McDowell County also saw another death, a 65-year-old female, bringing that county’s total to 44.
The number of active cases in both counties has also increased slightly.
Mercer County reported 428 Thursday, up from 426 the day before. McDowell County reported 213, up from 199 on Wednesday.
Monroe County has also seen an increase, from 49 on Tuesday to 63 on Thursday.
Topping remains cautious about predicting a significant drop-off in cases, especially with large crowds gathering in close proximity.
Although the county Board of Health recently issued a mask mandate in public buildings and outdoor events where social distancing cannot be maintained, compliance relies on individual decisions since enforcement is not generally feasible.
Topping has maintained all along the key is vaccinations, but Mercer County continues to struggle to reach the 50 percent mark of the total population being fully vaccinated. That number stood at 49.4 percent on Friday, according to the DHHR.
The health department continues to hold vaccine clinics and did so this week.
“We had a decent turnout this week,” Topping said. “Counting Friday, we have about 1,200.”
But that was mostly boosters, he said. “Let’s see which way the numbers go next week.”
Statewide, 70 more deaths were reported Friday and the total COVID-related death toll was 3,936.
The number of active cases increased from 11,331 on Tuesday to 11,926 on Thursday.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday the state has “passed through the eye of the storm” with the surge, but many have been hospitalized and more will die.
He read a list of 97 COVID-related deaths on Thursday.
“This is the most I have ever had to read,” he said. “It’s awful. It’s really, really sad.”
But 70 more deaths were reported on Friday.
Justice said COVID statistics are “not falling off a cliff, but it is dropping” as the state is on the downslope side of the surge.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said there is not a “sharp decline” in new COVID cases but it had a “huge peak” and it is dropping.
“We are still seeing cases,” she said.
