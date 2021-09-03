PRINCETON — So far, there is no sign of the current COVID surge slowing down here or around the state, but a local health official said it may happen within the next few weeks.
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Roger Topping said the surge could peak in six to eight weeks.
“But I hope it’s only two to four weeks,” he said. “We still have so many people who have not been vaccinated. It leaves the variants plenty of opportunities.”
Topping said vaccinations have picked up some, though.
“We just finished the vaccine clinic for this week (on Thursday),” he said. “We did 185, mostly first time people.”
That number is an increase over recent clinics.
“That’s a really good number,” he said. “Over the last month or so we have struggled to even reach 100. Most of the time we never reached 75.”
Topping said he hopes the message is getting out about the importance of vaccinations to protect themselves and everyone around them from the more contagious and more dangerous Delta variant.
The spread continues in the county with 656 active cases as of Wednesday after dropping to only 42 in early July.
Monroe County has the highest percent positivity rate and second highest infection rate in the state, that county’s health department reported Thursday.
The county has 262 active cases and another 269 probable cases.
Because of the rapid spread, Monroe County students, who returned to the classrooms on Aug. 23, are now at home working remotely and are scheduled to return to the classrooms on Tuesday.
Mercer County students return to school on Tuesday.
Both counties remain in red on the County Alert System map.
On Thursday, the number of active cases in West Virginia surpassed 18,000 for the first time since the January surge, which at one point reached almost 30,000 during that time.
Eleven more COVID-related deaths in the state were also reported by the DHHR (Department of Health and Human Resources) on Thursday.
Hospitalizations in the state from COVID reached 670 with 200 in ICUs and 109 on ventilators.
Jim Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing the 109 COVID patients on ventilators is the highest yet, with the previous peak of 104 on Jan. 10.
“It all comes down to getting vaccinated,” he said, adding that everyone has constitutional rights, but “we have a responsibility to make sure we get vaccinated.”
That is how people protect themselves and others, he added.
“Unvaccinated people are taking up vital space in hospitals that impact other people’s health care,” he said earlier this week, pointing to the growing squeeze on hospitals to provide capacity for those who need critical care.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
