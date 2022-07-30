BLUEFIELD, Va. — A local gun club is hosting an award winning competition this weekend that is bringing hundreds of Glock enthusiasts from across the nation to Tazewell County, Va.
The Triangle Sportsmen’s Club was setting up Friday for the competition sponsored by the Glock Shooting Sports Foundation. Tony Graham, the club’s president, spoke while the competition’s range officers and safety officers took the opportunity to shoot.
“We usually shoot on the evening prior to the match,” Graham said. “Our last three matches have produced over 500 competitors. This match is by the Glock Shooting Sports Foundation, and last year Triangle Sportsmen’s Club was the 2021 Outdoor Match of the Year. These matches are put on nationwide, and we were the first. Our first one was three years ago, and this will be our fourth match.”
The Glock Shooting Sports Foundation competitions are hosted by Glock nationwide. Gun clubs have to apply for them, and the foundation looks at factors such as club’s number of personnel and range qualifications.
“We’ve probably beat out 50 other clubs for this honor and this includes 20,000 to 25,000 shooters in other clubs,” Graham said, adding that the foundation’s shooting sport “is all pistol and it’s all Glock.”
The competition is open to the public, and it is a family participation and family viewing sport, he said. Admission is free, and the competition will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The club will have a raffle plus T-shirts and hats.
“We’re having a membership drive,” Graham added. “You can save $100 on a membership for the rest of the year.”
The Glock Shooting Sports Foundation competition brings about $40,000 to the local economy.
“We’ve got some local sponsorships this year supporting our drive. It’s nice to win an award when you have the community behind you,” Graham said.
