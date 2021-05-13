BLUEFIELD, Va. — Local gas stations were busy Wednesday, but the atmosphere lacked the urgency they saw Tuesday after Virginia’s governor declared a state of emergency sparked by a cyberattack on a major fuel pipeline.
The Colonial Pipeline, which transports about 45 percent of the fuel used in East Coast states including Virginia, was targeted May 7 by a cyberattack. It resumed operations Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.
People across Virginia and in some parts of West Virginia rushed to fill their gas tanks and get extra supplies Tuesday afternoon when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed Executive Order Seventy-Eight and declared a state of emergency to address the gasoline supply’s disruption. Lines formed at some Southwest Virginia gas stations and other stations in southern West Virginia were busy.
By Wednesday, the rush to buy gas has subsided. Pumps at the Corner Mart on Virginia Avenue near downtown Bluefield, Va. were busy, but there were no long lines of motorists waiting to fill up.
“It’s been all right today,” cashier Lisa Wickham said. “Today is pretty good. It’s not been hectic at all today. Yesterday it was a madhouse, but today’s been all right.”
The Hometown Service Center on College Drive was busy, too, but precautions were being taken with the gas supply that was on hand. Signs on the pumps advised customers that fuel was available for vehicles only. No gasoline cans, drums or other containers could be filled at that time.
Store Manger Scott Whitt said that he was informed Tuesday that the terminal supplying the service center was out of gas, but he got a surprise 8:30 a.m. Wednesday when a tanker truck arrived. The center and nearby gasoline stations had fuel for sale Wednesday.
“It hasn’t been a mad dash today,” Whitt said of Wednesday’s activity.
Whitt said he put signs on the pumps after more gasoline was delivered. In some other parts of the country, customers had been filling milk jugs and even trash bags with gas, he added.
“We were very fortunate to get a load of fuel today,” he said, adding at that time that he “was not 100 percent sure” when another would arrive. This was before the pipeline’s reopening was announced.
Local officials in Virginia were commenting Wednesday about the gas situation.
“Due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors asks residents to limit unnecessary travel from May 12 through May 16. Further, the board asks residents to not participate in panicked fuel hoarding,” Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young said.
Young said the pipeline is a major source of fuel for Tazewell County, but it is not the only source.
“Several large fuel reserves stored in Houston, Knoxville, Greensboro, and Norfolk should be sufficient to supply our fuel needs until the Colonial Pipeline is restored,” he stated. “Currently these reserves are being delivered by smaller pipeline, roadway, and sea transport. Because these delivery methods take more time, panicked gas buying and hoarding will draw down supplies on hand faster than they can be resupplied by roadway or sea transport.”
“If you need to travel, go. If you need to buy gas, buy gas,” Young said. “But if you do not need to go, don’t. And if you do not need to buy gas, don’t. Local hoarding is our biggest problem. Fear of a shortage is creating the shortage.”
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice also addressed the fuel “shortage” Wednesday, saying it is being caused by people panic buying, not because there was actually a shortage of fuel.
“We are monitoring this situation,” he said. “We are on top of it.”
He said his best advice is to “stay calm” and that most of the state’s gas was not impacted because it is from a different pipeline, not Colonial.
“We are basically creating our own fuel shortage right now,” he said, describing it as more of a logistical problem. “People are hoarding gasoline.”
The Corner Mart off Leatherwood Lane was busy along with the nearby station at Food City, but a cashier said the scene was calm when compared to Tuesday’s rush to buy gas. He added that his station had “plenty of gas.”
“I think calmer heads have finally prevailed,” he noted.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
