BLUEFIELD — There’s a good chance that local groundhogs won’t see their shadows during this year’s Groundhog Day, leading to the legendary possibilty of an early spring.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has forecasted cloudy skies with a 50 percent chance of rain for Groundhog Day this Thursday with a slight chance of snow Thursday night.
A winter weather advisory issued Tuesday, which continues until 10 a.m. today, warned of up to 1 inch of snow and ice with a light glaze. Slippery roads could impact today’s morning commutes.
According to American folklore, groundhogs emerge from their burrows on Groundhog Day. If the groundhog sees its shadow, it goes back into its burrow. This means there will be six more weeks of winter weather. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, there could be an early spring.
Meteorologist Amanda Sava with the National Weather Service said local conditions during Groundhog Day could remain “mostly cloudy to overcast” with rain. Overcast conditions are expected to extend up to the home of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania, but decrease throughout the day.
Overall, the winter has so far been warmer and drier than usual.
“Yes, it’s been pretty much on average been 5 to 10 degrees warmer than normal,” Sava said as she checked the total snowfall recorded by the Mercer County Airport’s automated weather station.
So far, the total recorded snowfall for the Bluefield area is about 4.5 inches, Sava said.
“Normally for January, 9.5 to 10 inches is normal,” she added.
The area’s own weather forecaster, Concord Charlie, is scheduled to make his annual prediction Thursday morning before Concord University’s Annual Groundhog Day Breakfast. Reservations for the breakfast closed on Jan. 27.
The Concord Charlie tradition was started in 1978 by the late Professor R.T. “Tom” Hill. As chairman of both the geography department and the Appalachian Studies program at Concord, Hill created the Groundhog Day Breakfast as a way to celebrate Appalachian heritage and highlight the program.
This year’s Grand Groundhog Watcher is Princeton native Rusty Sarver.
Sarver is a 1989 graduate of Princeton Senior High School and a 1993 graduate of Concord, where he majored in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. He is co-owner of Main Street Builders, Eastern Door and Glass, Cloverleaf Properties, Eastern Aluminum Fabrication, Longview Properties and Melrose Enterprises. Sarver has served as a board member at Princeton Community Hospital since 2011, serving as board chair since 2017.
