PRINCETON — With commercial fireworks readily available as the Fourth of July approaches, people lighting them up for the Fourth of July are asked to keep local rules and the needs of their neighbors in mind.
The Mercer County Commission enacted a fireworks ordinance in 2019 which outlines when fireworks can be used. Under this ordinance, they can be used during the following periods:
• July 4 from 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m and on July 5 from 12:00 a.m. until 12:30 a.m.
• June 24 to July 7 (10 days prior and three days after Independence Day) between the hours of 9 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Enforcing the ordinance has been a challenge.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett said that according to his research, counties do not have the authority to enforce ordinances like the one for fireworks. Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran confirmed this interpretation.
The Mercer County Commission and municipalities receive citizens complaints about people in their communities constantly using fireworks before and after the Fourth of July, frightening pets, keeping people from sleeping and disturbing veterans.
“Always,” Puckett replied when asked if the commission had received any complaints about fireworks. “It’s unfortunate, but we get those calls and I get them by email, by text and by phone call. People just need to understand to be kind and respectful of their neighbors and others in the community. The (state) code basically says that municipalities have the ability to enforce these ordinances. The omission of counties in the code really hampers our ability to enforce them properly.”
The county ordinance basically gives guidelines for fireworks use.
“We ask for respect,” Puckett said. “The ordinance basically gives you guidelines. You don’t need to be shooting fireworks at 11 o’clock at night and you don’t need to be doing it in a residential neighborhood. It’s safety, it’s security, it limits property damage, all of those things.”
Veterans report problems with fireworks, and pet owners have complained that constant fireworks make their dogs “go crazy,” he added.
“Please just be respectful of others,” Puckett said.
Municipalities including Princeton and Bluefield have rules of their own for regulating fireworks use. For example, the City of Bluefield has an ordinance against fireworks except for July 4 to 5 from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. and Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., according to City Attorney Anthony Heltzel. This ordinance includes all commercial fireworks.
The City of Welch has a policy of not using fireworks on public property like city-owned parks or any other public property. Sheriff James Muncy said he was not aware of a McDowell County fireworks policy.
According to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia fireworks laws permits sparklers, fountains, pharaoh’s serpents, pinwheels and whirligigs. Prohibited fireworks include firecrackers, skyrockets, torpedoes and other fireworks which explode, travel laterally, rise into the air or fire projectiles into the air.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
