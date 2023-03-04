BLUEFIELD, Va. — When a bridge is washed away or destroyed in some other manner, the loss inconveniences residents living on both sides of it, but the situation is even worse if the loss leaves them virtually marooned.
Michael Maphis and Shauntalia Fountain stood at the place where a small bridge once crossed the Bluestone River and took them to and from their home.
“Well, we’re in the curve of a river, the Bluestone River, and it wraps around us and on the third side, the open side, is the railroad,” Maphis said. and between the two, we’re completely boxed in. The only access to our house and our neighbors is that bridge that is washed way.”
Steel girders poking out of the ground could be seen on the opposite riverbank and the bridge itself could be seen poking out of the river a couple of dozen yards away. Fountain said Thursday that it had been washed away recently.
“It’s been about a week ago actually, that last major rainstorm we had, we got flooded in,” she said. “Normally it will just overflow on the bridge and it will drain down and there’s no problem. We were actually going to take me on a trip to visit a friend, and our bridge was just gone. The neighbor knew and we immediately started calling people, seeing what could be done, and everybody is saying it’s somebody else’s problem. It’s not in their right of way.”
Maphis said they had contacted Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the engineer for Tazewell County, but nobody has said that they could help.
Michelle Earl, media representative for the Bristol District of VDOT, which includes Tazewell County, checked department records to see whether the Auburn Drive bridge going over the Bluestone River is a private bridge.
“Unfortunately, if it’s a bridge that is not maintained by the state, not a bridge that is in our inventory, we can’t maintain it,” Earl said Friday. She then asked for the home’s address so she could check the bridge’s status.
“I did confirm this is a private bridge,” Earl said about half an hour later.
A message left for the Tazewell County engineer was not returned Friday.
Fountain said the railroad built the original bridge going to their home. They now cross a railroad bridge so they can reach their home. Another railroad bridge is nearby, but it is curved, she added. The other one is straight, so it’s easier to see oncoming trains. They cannot drive over the bridge.
“My vehicles are stranded on that side of the river,” Maphis stated. “Our neighbor was fortunate. She was at work. She has a vehicle on this side.”
“Our vehicle is in our driveway and we have no way to get it out,” Fountain said.
They tried stringing a cable over the river so groceries and supplies could be sent across the river, but the current has been too strong, she said.
Maphis said he could replace the bridge if he had the materials and money.
“If I had a couple of steel beams and some concrete, I could probably lay them in, fish the old bridge out, take the top of that bridge and put it back on top of the new girders,” he said. “I’d need two 60-foot girders and a mess of concrete.”
“Not to mention the equipment to lift it out,” Fountain said.
“We’ll work it out,” Maphis said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.