FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2014, file photo, a woman places flowers in the inscribed names along the edge of the North Pool during memorial observances on the 13th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks on the World Trade Center in New York. The coronavirus pandemic has reshaped how the U.S. is observing the anniversary of 9/11. The terror attacks' 19th anniversary will be marked Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner nearby in New York.