PRINCETON — Lunch for first responders, a virtual ceremony and a parade are among the activities today that are honoring the victims and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001.
Grants Supermarkets and The Havens of Princeton are teaming up today to feed the staff at Princeton Rescue Squad in honor of 9/11, Pam Carter, a representative of the supermarket chain, said Thursday.
Grants deli is putting together individually boxed lunches for each squad member today to show appreciation for the care and service they provide to the community, Carter said.
Other activities scheduled for today include a virtual 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony being offered by the City of Bluefield through Sunday.
In lieu of Covid 19, the event will be held virtually and may be viewed on the city’s website at www.cityofbluefield.com under the Spotlight tab. There will also be a link on the city’s Facebook page directing visitors to the city’s website. The event will appear on the City’s website and Facebook page starting Friday and will run through Sunday.
The guest speaker for the virtual 9/11 Patriot Day Ceremony will be COL (Ret) Douglas Smith, U.S. Army. Firefighter Robert Jones will conduct the ceremony’s Fireman’s Prayer, and the Last Call Bell ceremony will be performed by Firefighter Bryan Carr.
In McDowell County, a parade and memorial service will be conducted today in Kimball.
The parade will line up at Kimball Elementary at 6:30 p.m. and start at 7 p.m., going north to the town hall where a traditional memorial service will be given from a stage on a fire truck.
In observance of Patriot Day, to honor those lost on Sept. 11, 2001, Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Thursday ordering all United States and state flags be flown at half-staff for the entire day today. In addition, Justice also asks all West Virginians to observe a moment of silence today at 8:46 a.m., to honor the innocent victims who died on Sept. 11.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
