PEARISBURG, Va. — Giles County has declared a local emergency due to drought conditions.
Jon Butler, county emergency services coordinator, announced in a press release Monday that the county has declared a local emergency and has issued a ban on all outdoor burning and open fires effectively immediately.
Butler said the emergency declaration is due to drought conditions that create fire danger.
Enforcement of the outdoor burning ban will begin Thursday, Dec 23, at 8 a.m., the press release said.
Pursuant to an ordinance adopted by the county Board of Supervisors, violations of the burn ban will constitute a class 3 misdemeanor and are punishable by a fine of up to $500. A violator can also be held responsible for all costs incurred in controlling or attempting to control any fire resulting from prohibited burning.
The declaration of emergency and burning ban will remain in effect until sufficient rainfall has occurred to alleviate the fire hazard conditions, according to the local emergency declaration.
