PRINCETON — Local education officials are watching Mercer County’s COVID-19 status while they continue making preparations for the scheduled reopening of West Virginia’s schools on Sept. 8.
Mercer County’s moved Friday into the “orange” color code regarding the status of whether schools can reopen and use in-person instruction and have sports. Superintendent Deborah Akers of Mercer County Schools said the change in status from yellow to orange did not impact the county’s school system immediately.
“Well, that (code status) can change every Saturday, and so we will be operating under the orange,” Akers stated. “We didn’t have any students scheduled for next week, so there’s no changes there.”
The only thing being at the orange code level impacts now is sports, Akers said. The COVID-19 status of each county is being posted every Saturday. If Mercer County is still in code orange today, it will impact sports plans for the coming week.
“They (state officials) are posting it on Saturday and that’s what we’re using to guide us for the next week,” Akers said. “If it’s still orange on Saturday, the students would be able to practice, but not have any extracurricular activities. We had some scrimmages that were scheduled for next week and those would be canceled it that’s the case.”
Akers said the board of education will be watching the county’s COVID-19 status “constantly.” How school will proceed depends on where Mercer County’s color code is on Saturday, Sept. 6. If the code is orange, for the first week of school learning will be all remote or virtual, and there would be no school activities.
“If the status is yellow, right now we plan to start with our elementary students every day, and our middle and high school students will be divided with 50 percent of the students attending each day,” Akers said. “That’s if we’re in yellow.’
If Mercer County’s COVID-19 status is orange during the first week of school, classes would be conducted by remote learning, Akers said. Other students have been signed up virtual learning where they attend classes at home all the time.
After the first week of school, 50 percent of the county’s middle and high school students would attend class each day if the COVID-19 status is still orange. Elementary school students would switch to 50 percent of them attending class each day, Akers said.
“Remember that for Sept. 8, that week we’re starting school, we’re only bringing in 25 percent of our youngsters each day,” she said.
Mercer County still has time to get back down to yellow, Akers stated. Only 25 percent of the students are attending each day so they can receive the laptop computers and other devices they will need for remote learning and get the instructions they need to use them.
If the county’s status has risen to the red code, classes will be held by remote learning, Akers said.
