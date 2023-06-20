PRINCETON — A Monroe County resident who started learning to dance when she was 3 years old is now approaching the day when she will strike out and try to forge a career as a professional dancer.
Now 16 years old, Natalie Broyles dances with the Princeton Dance Studio as she trains for her future career. She has attended summer intensives with Charlotte Ballet, Joffrey Ballet School in New York City, and UNC-School of the Arts in Winston Salem, said her mother, Lorrie Broyles. She has also been invited to study with Joffrey Ballet School Year Round in their Pre-Professional Programs.
“When she was 3, there was a local high school student – we’re from Monroe County – and there was a high school student who was doing a senior project and taught some dance classes, and she took them and just loved them; so the next year we were looking for a studio and Princeton had a schedule that matched what we needed,” Lorrie Broyles recalled. “She came and started taking classes, and around fifth grade, I think fourth or fifth grade, she just kind of got a light under her and wanted to take every class she could possibly take. She went Beckley and took that Ballet Boot Camp that they did and it was just her passion from then on.”
Over the years, Natalie has taken lessons in modern, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, tap, point, ballet and other forms of dance.
“When I was around, like, 11, I took a gap year and went to gymnastics instead of dance, but I missed dance and came back here; and that’s when I realized this was what I wanted to do,” she said. “I honestly see myself being a contemporary dancer or a contemporary ballet dancer because I’m stronger in that and I like it.”
Natalie said she plans on continuing her training at summer dance intensives and try other things with dancing. She hopes to go to New York City at least by the time she graduates high school. The Joffrey Ballet has always been one of her first choices.
“I want to try Broadway sometime in my life,” she said. “I’d like to be in ‘Hamilton’ because that is my favorite Broadway musical. Either a back-up dancer or one of the girl leads, like Peggy, maybe.”
The Monroe County community has been very supportive of Natalie’s efforts, her mother said.
“The Monroe Arts Alliance has sponsored her and helped pay for her monthly tuition,” Lorrie Broyles said. “And the Monroe Education Foundation has given her a thousand dollar scholarship in Italy this summer. “
Natalie is scheduled to attend the Joffrey Ballet School’s dance intensive this August.
“The intensive is only a week, but we plan to stay in Italy for two weeks,” Natalie said.
“She’s been having bake sales and things to pay for her Italy trip,” Lorrie Broyles stated. “The Monroe County community has really been supporting her buying cookies and brownies and pepperoni rolls in order to help pay for it.”
This summer Natalie Broyles is attending the Governor’s School for the Arts at Marshall University as well.
People who wish to contribute to her efforts can contact her through her Facebook page.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.