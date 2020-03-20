BLUEFIELD — Residents of Mercer County were left with many questions after the second case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of West Virginia was detected in Mercer County Wednesday evening.
“We do have a positive in the county,” Susan Kadar, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department said. “You know, this is our job to track communicable diseases. We interview, we track where they have been, who they have had contact with and if they have had contact with people, we start tracking them and we follow it just as far as we can go down the chain.”
The person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Mercer County had a couple of “contacts” and all of them are in isolation, according to Kadar.
“I am unaware of the number of kits that they have requested but I am pleased to hear that the hospitals and others have been able to help get kits for our community,” Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “I think as a nation we were extraordinarily unprepared for this outbreak. Certainly down to the local level we should all be very concerned about how public health is able to operate on a regular basis, much less during the time of a pandemic.”
Rumors swirled on social media after the news broke of a positive case of coronavirus in Mercer County. Some believed that the person with the virus was possibly a surgeon and further rumors spread that they had passed away.
“No, that is total rumor. I can say they are not a surgeon. They are not in the medical field to my knowledge,” Kadar said. “No, the person who has tested positive is alive. They are okay, they are in isolation, anybody that they may have come in contact with is in isolation, we are stemming the spread from the source.”
More rumors continued to spread that the person infected worked for the city of Bluefield. In response, Dane Rideout, Bluefield city manager stated that the individual infected is not an employee of the city of Bluefield.
The DHHR stated that both the Mercer County case and the W.Va. case in the Eastern Panhandle contracted the virus in travel-related instances. Kadar declined to comment on where the Mercer County case had travelled and when.
“We have to respect HIPPA and their privacy,” Kadar said. “There are things we just can’t divulge in the investigation. We are doing everything we can to keep the public safe. We do communicable disease investigations on a daily basis so we have this down. We locate contacts, we talk about their travel, we know how to do this and we are doing it.”
The Mercer County Health Department is not testing for COVID-19 at their location, according to Kadar, due to lack of testing supplies availability.
“We do not have the supplies we need to pull tests here at the health department,” Kadar said. “It is extremely hard to get the media and the kits to send it back in. We are hoping to get some more but Bluestone Health Centers and Med Express have stepped up to the bar and they are getting their supplies in and they are helping tremendously. We have no idea when we will get kits because there is a shortage all over the place. We have tried from private labs to get some, I do not know if they are going to the bigger testing facilities or areas where they are having major outbreaks. We are hoping these things come our way eventually.”
In response to a question about lack of testing supplies for Mercer County from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph during an online press briefing from Gov. Jim Justice and other officials, Dr. Cathy Slemp. West Virginia State health officer and commissioner of the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health said, “We can absolutely get those testing supplies.”
Justice expounded on the question saying, “This has been a big concern. The world had a shortage of testing supplies, at least the U.S. We had 500 in the beginning, we have been making our way and trying to get additional swabs and mobile units, but I think that wave is getting resolved.”
Puckett, who is also the vice chair of the National Association of Counties, Healthy Counties initiative, said that the we must learn from this pandemic.
“We must learn from this, understand that what we did is not adequate, deal with the crisis as it is and focus our efforts on making sure this never happens again,” Puckett said. “You have to have a comprehensive understanding of what public health is. Public health is not traditional medical care. Public health is proactive, it is not reactive.”
Kadar said that the health department is getting a lot of calls, but they are not tracking how many they are referring to Bluestone Health Centers and Med Express.
“We are not tracking that. We are getting calls all the time and we are advising people to contact their primary care provider and they have to have a test for the flu and a respiratory panel. If those come back negative and they meet the other criteria for travel and whether they have been around any positive cases of COVID-19, they have to meet all of the CDC criteria before they can be tested for the COVID-19,” Kadar said. “If they call in and they have a temperature and their chest is congested, we tell them to call their primary physician and always call before you go so they can be aware you are coming and be ready for you. They have to have the pre-testing for other viruses before the coronavirus test.”
Kadar encouraged the public to follow CDC guidelines and to not panic.
“The big thing is that people have got to have good hygienic practices, washing hands, covering their cough, all of the pharmaceutical intervention,” Kadar said. “Social distancing, that is what people need to be doing. If you protect yourself and stay away and follow these guidelines, you do not have to be afraid.”
Puckett recommended the community practice prevention on all aspects of health. He said that participating in drugs, alcohol, smoking and vaping put people at more risk.
At this point in the pandemic, Puckett asserted that the public follow the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines that were released on Tuesday.
“It is not a question at this point, we must socially isolate. That does not mean social disconnect, just socially isolate. You can still connect by your phone, you can FaceTime, you can do all these things, but right now you need to stay home,” Puckett said. “Don’t do anything that is non-essential, if you have food and you have clothing and you have the necessities, this is all going to be fine in time. But we have to do everything in our power to get over this.”
Puckett also said that time is going to be essential to recovery.
“If we do everything right and everything that is recommended no matter how hard it is, we have an opportunity to establish something that saves lives and every single person may not understand that,” Puckett said. “But right now, every single person is emergency management because every single person has the opportunity to not only save their life, but the lives of others by doing one simple thing: stay home.”
As of March 18 at 7:30 p.m., the DHHR said that West Virginia public health lab has performed 148 COVID-19 tests. Of these test performed, 143 have come back negative, while 3 tests are still pending.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of 8 p.m. on March 19, Virginia has tested 1,923 people, has 94 cases, 19 hospitalizations and two deaths.
In response to attempts to reach him for comments, Mercer County Board of Health President Randy Stephens responded via text message saying: “I talked to Susan (Kadar) and she indicated that she has talked to you. She is able to tell you all about the Mercer County Health Department response to this recent development. We are letting her be the spokesperson as to the response of the Department. She is very knowledgeable and has more details than I can tell you. Sorry I couldn’t be more helpful. Stevens.”
Mercer County Board of Health member Stacey Hicks did not respond to phone calls from The Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
