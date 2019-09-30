BURKE’S GARDEN, Va. — One local couple is turning their day to day stress into unique pieces of art.
Robin and Glen Riddle, of Burke’s Garden, Va., have found that through artwork, the two can relax as well as share their creativity. Robin, who enjoys creating her pottery, and Glen, who enjoys wood carving, have become popular throughout the area.
“I took a class at Bluefield College and I really fell in love with pottery. I went home and made a mess in the dining room. My husband said ‘This is not going to work,’ so he made me a pottery shed,” Robin playfully said. “We bought a kiln and I just started playing.”
Having done pottery for two years, Robin has taken her interest from hobby to small business. Her small business, entitled Mugglies, sells mugs, soap dishes, plates, and more.
After buying the kiln and becoming more comfortable with the medium, Robin has hit the ground running. After obtaining all of her supplies from Charleston or online, she totally creates the pieces from start to finish.
“It’s something interesting. It gives people different options. A lot of these handmade things we would sell out in different festivals and then between friends,” Robin said, “A lot of people like things from local artists.”
For a year, Glen has been working on his artwork of wood carvings. These carvings range from decor bear pieces, birdhouses and more.
“My job is really stressful. I need something to release the stress, and get away from my beautiful wife,” Glen teasingly said.
Armed with a chainsaw, Glen battles his stress in the form of timber. According to Glen, no trees are cut down and harvested for his artwork. He only uses trees that he has found fallen.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to carve a bear with a saw, so I bought a book, watched YouTube and started doing it,” Glen said.
Both Robin and Glen’s pieces are available for purchase and can be found at various festivals throughout the area. For more information on the two, contact Robin on Facebook at @Mugglies.
