PRINCETON — Southern West Virginia’s county clerks were making plans Wednesday after Gov. Jim Justice announced that the state’s May 12 primary election was being postponed to June 9.
Justice said when he announced the postponement that he had hoped to have the primary on time, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, state officials decided that it should be put back until June. County school systems are currently closed, and schools would be closed by June 9, anyway. This delay would reduce the chances of exposing students to COVID-19 if they were able to return to class before the primary.
County clerks have been taking applications for absentee ballots, and there are plans to mail postcard absentee applications to West Virginia’s registered voters. Mercer County Clerk Verlin Moye said his office was continuing the application process.
“I’ve hand-delivered a completed ballot back to this office and it’s going in the box,” he stated. “We’re still having an ongoing discussion about the best course of action. These ballots are going to be counted, of course, and we’re going to continue as scheduled, but with an extension.”
Moye said state officials postponed the primary in the hope that the pandemic will slow by June and allow people to cast their ballots at regular polling places.
“Their motive for postponing this is so we can continue to have early voting as the (state) code specifies and Election Day in-person voting,” Moye said. “That’s why they’re pushing it back, hoping that the curve will flatten and make it less potentially hazardous for people to vote. They stress convenience and they stress allowing people to in-person vote; at least, that’s the thought now.”
The majority of the state’s county clerks urging the governor to have an absentee-only election, Moye said.
“We were wanting that as a group,” he stated. “We thought that would be sufficient to have no in-person voting. That way, the risk is minimized because they already relaxed the law to account for that to make it OK; and every registered voter would have gotten an application and you still may. We were in the process of doing a mass mailing to every registered voter; that was an application to order an absentee ballot.”
Moye said county clerks were going to meet Wednesday evening with West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office to verify that the application postcards will still be mailed.
“I do believe we will, but we’re going to verify that,” he stated, adding that some of these postcards have been printed already.
Postponing the May 12 primary came after President Donald Trump ordered that stay-at-home and social distancing orders remain in place until April 30.
“This is somewhat a fallout from that,” Moye said. “Most of us clerks want to go with no in-person voting, absentee only and proceed with Election Day and tally the results. We’ll have a more concrete plan of action. It’s all going to work out. The voters are going to have more than ample opportunity to exercise their right to vote.”
In Union, Monroe County Clerk Donald J. Evans said he also supported using only absentee voting for the primary election. The postponement gives his office more time to prepare.
“Backing it up is certainly going to help,” he said. “Most of us, if not all of us, have already mailed out some absentee ballots, and we’re waiting on direction from the secretary of state to see how to handle these.”
Most county clerks want to have voting by absentee ballot, Evans said
“It keeps the contact down between voters and poll workers. You vote your ballot inside your own home, and we can wear the appropriate equipment and such, and make it as safe as we can get,” Evans stated.
One argument for not having in-person voting is the safety of the poll workers, he said. In Monroe County the poll workers’ average age is 78, putting them among the elderly who are especially at risk if they are exposed to coronavirus.
“We do have a lot of questions,” Evan said. “We kind of wish this decision could have been made earlier...the secretary of state has been awesome to work with. It would have been nice if the governor had made the decision earlier. I know he’s busy with other stuff, but the election is important.”
McDowell County Clerk Don Hicks said he understood the governor’s decision to postpone the primary.
“Well, he’s the governor,” Hicks stated. “He runs the state and he sees all around the state what’s going on.”
The postponement will give the clerk’s office more time to prepare for the election without jeopardizing people. Doing the election only by absentee vote could present problems such as ballots getting lost or delayed in the mail, he said. And there are voters who will still prefer to cast their ballots in person.
“They should be given that opportunity to go to the polls if they choose to do so,” he said. “I think they should have that option.”
Putting off the election could bring more voters to the polls if the pandemic situation improves, but voters are more likely to cast ballots if they have options including absentee voting or voting at the polls for early elections and the regular election day, he said.
Hicks said his office would do the voting only by absentee ballot if state authorities decided this is necessary.
“We will do whatever the governor and the secretary of state’s office deems is best,” Hicks said. “They know all the counties statewide. They’re familiar with that and they would make the best decision, I’m sure, that incorporates all the counties.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
