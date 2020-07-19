PRINCETON — Mercer County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 69 on Saturday. According to the Mercer County Health Department (MCHD), the case was related to community spread.
Contact tracing has been completed, meaning the individual that is confirmed to have the virus has been isolated, as well as anyone that person has come into contact with.
According to the MCHD, 58 percent of the cases in Mercer are a result of community transmission. 19 percent are related to travel to Myrtle Beach, SC, and the remaining 23 percent are the result of travel to other areas.
The MCHD also stated 46 cases in Mercer have recovered from the virus and are out of isolation, leaving on 23 active cases left in the county. According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) however, only 29 people had recovered from the virus, leaving 40 active cases in Mercer County.
According to DHHR, Monroe County also saw two more cases on Saturday, raising its total cases to 16. An unconfirmed but suspected case was also listed on the 5 p.m. update.
Statewide, 4,796 West Virginians have been definitively infected with the coronavirus, as well 126 others that are suspected to have the virus but are not yet confirmed so.
The state hit a morbid milestone on Friday with 100 deaths attributable to COVID-19. That number did not increase on Saturday, according to DHHR.
In Virginia, Tazewell County saw an additional three cases as well on Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). This leaves Tazewell County with 39 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic.
Wythe County also saw its case count rise by one, for a total of 65 cases.
Statewide, Virginia has 73,420 confirmed virus cases, with an additional 2,953 suspected but unconfirmed cases. The Commonwealth has known 1,921 deaths from COVID-19, as well as 104 deaths that are suspected to have resulted from the virus. The majority of cases remained in the northern counties on Saturday, Fairfax County alone having 14,798 cases within its borders.
The Mercer County Health Department recently ran free, drive-through testing events that were open to the public, testing just under 500 people across two weeks. Results from the first testing session on July 11 were still coming back on Friday, July 17, with 30 results still pending. The results from the Friday testing session were expected to come back within four to six days.
