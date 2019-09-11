WELCH — Areas in both McDowell and Mercer Counties have been awarded grants dealing with rural developments.
Two different grants were awarded to McDowell County, with both totaling to $72,400. A grant of $37,500 was awarded to the McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc., and the other of $34,900 was awarded to the McDowell County Commission, according to the release. For Mercer County, the City of Bluefield was awarded a grant of $46,200.
Announced by U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, the grants are funded by the U.S. Economic Development Agency (EDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), according to a release from Capito’s office.
“It’s great to see this funding support central service with resources such as ambulances, police cars, and firefighting equipment,” Capito said in the release, “Additionally the investmenes tin Doddridge County and Wyoming County, in particular, are critical for sustaining industry and small business in rural areas. Grants like these support local business owners and lift up communitieis, ensuring our rual areas don’t fall behind.”
According to the release the grants will go toward efforts such as microloans for small businesses to purchasing community vehicles.
“I am glad to see the USDA and EDA investing in our state through a multitude of rural development projects that will benefit West Virginians across the state. These projects ensure that rural communities, senior citizens and first responders receive the services and equipment they need and deserve to live quality lives and take care of one another,” Manchin said in the release, “I look forward to continuing to advocate for more rural development funding as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.”
