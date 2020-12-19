CHARLESTON — Health officials in both West Virginia and Virginia confirmed COVID-19 related deaths Friday in McDowell, Monroe counties and in Giles County, Va.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported Friday morning that a 78-year-old male had died in McDowell County, and a 74-year-old female had passed away in Monroe County.
“With a heavy heart the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today, the fourth death of a resident from complications related to COVID-19 in the county,” the county’s health department said in a statement Friday. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends. This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines. “
Officials with the Monroe County Health Department said that people who have had contact with a positive COVID-19 patient would be contacted and asked to go into quarantine.
“During that time, you should not go to work, go out to eat or shopping, nor attend any type of gathering or social event,” county health officials said. “It is vital that you do your part by quarantining at home, away from other people to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
In another first for West Virginia, the DHHR also reported Friday a coronavirus-related death involving a 17-year-old teenager from Kanawha County.
“Today is another hard day as West Virginians cope with the loss of loved ones,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary, said in a prepared statement. “These are people—mothers, fathers, grandparents, brothers and sisters. Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have lost loved ones in this pandemic.”
In neighboring Virginia, the state’s Department of Health reported a new COVID-19 related death Friday in Giles County. The state’s health officials do not provide the age or gender of those who have died as a result of the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) was informed late Thursday by Operation Warp Speed that, like other states, Virginia’s estimated allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be less than initially planned for the next few weeks. Virginia is now planning to receive 370,650 doses of vaccine in December 2020 from two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna. This is down from the previously expected 480,000 doses.
A new online feature the state Health Department started Friday lists outbreak locations across the state. The state listed Heritage Hall, a nursing home in Grundy, Va., as an outbreak site. The nursing home has had 146 cases and 16 deaths. The state Department of Health was notified Nov. 9.
Virginia’s health care personnel (HCP) and long-term care facility (LTCF) residents remain top priority groups. Eighteen Virginia hospitals received initial shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and they began dispersing a total of 72,125 doses to frontline healthcare workers. Virginia has already placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which if approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will begin arriving the week of Dec. 21.
CDC and Operation Warp Speed provide regular estimates to states for vaccine distribution planning; these estimates remain subject to change. VDH is working closely with the CDC to ensure a smooth and equitable vaccine deployment, health officials said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.