BLUEFIELD — Mercer County’s surge in COVID-19 cases continues, with an increase of more than 150 within the last two weeks.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR), the county had reported 704 cumulative cases as of Monday.
Local statistics regarding how many are still active were not available.
The number of COVID-related deaths in the county stands at 31.
Free testing will be offered today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bluestone Family Practice on Cumberland Road in Bluefield. They will take insurance but no one will be turned away.
Monroe County is also seeing a surge, with 40 new cases in the past week, bringing the cumulative total to 235 on Monday.
Schools are closed in the county this week because it has fallen into the orange color code category on the West Virginia Department of Education County Alert System map.
An orange designation means in-person instruction and contact sports athletic events are not allowed, but sports practices are okay.
Free testing continues in the county, with testing today at Peterstown Elementary School from noon to 4 p.m.; Wednesday at the Monroe County Health Department in Union from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday at Peterstown Elementary from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Friday from noon to 4 p.m. at the health department.
One church in Monroe County has been reported to have an outbreak with numerous cases.
The county has seen eight deaths from the virus. No one is currently hospitalized.
McDowell County has also seen new cases.
According to the McDowell County Health Department, six additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Monday, bringing the overall total cases to 144 with 31 still active. The six new cases today are all attributed to community spread, the department posted, and the 31 active cases are located throughout the county.
Tazewell County is also seeing a growing number of positive cases, crossing the 500 mark on Monday.
The county has had a total of 502 cases, with 23 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Bland County has had 70 cases, with five deaths and three now hospitalized.
In Giles County, 129 total positive cases have been reported with four hospitalizations and no deaths.
As of Friday, Bluefield College still had 21 students in quarantine or isolation.
“As students from last week were coming out of quarantine or isolation, we had a new group of students going into quarantine or isolation,” the college posted on its website. “Although 21 may seem like a large number, these cases have been contained to one athletic team.”
The website said that Since Monday, Oct. 19, “we had a total of nine positive cases, five of which tested positive today, Oct. 23. Four cases out of the five were in isolation from exposure earlier in the week. Through contact tracing, it appears most of the positive cases were exposed at an off-campus social gathering. Two of the positive cases have unknown exposures.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
