PRINCETON — Demolishing dilapidated structures, recycling and removing roadside litter along with illegal dumps are among the measures continuing to help improve the landscape of Mercer County.
Another step toward eliminating dilapidated homes and other buildings was taken Tuesday when the Mercer County Commission accepted a local company’s low bid of $216,000 for demolishing 38 structures.
Lori Mills, Mercer County’s dilapidated structures officer, told the commissioners during their meeting that three bids for tearing down and removing structures across the county had been received. There was a $766,800 bid from Musick Total Services in Logan County, a $458,800 bid submitted by Reclaim Company in Fairmont and a $216,000 bid from Empire Salvage and Recycling in Princeton.
“So as you can see, a huge difference in that and we are ready to move forward with the signing of that contract with Empire and get started on Feb. 20 on these 38 structures,” Mills stated. “I’m just asking that we get that contract in place so we can move forward and get started.”
The county commission voted unanimously to accept the Empire Salvage bid. A state grant is paying for the demolitions.
“In October (2022), the county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection,” Mills said.
The $216,000 is paying for the county’s second round of demolitions. Mills told the commission that this second batch, a total of 38 structures found in 34 locations, stood in Flat Top, the Athens Road area, Matoaka, the outskirts of Oakvale and the outskirts of Princeton and west side of the county. In some cases, more than one structure is standing on a piece of property.
“Great job, Lori,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said. “And kudos to the dilapidated structures committee.”
Property owners can still apply for grant funding to remove their dilapidated structures, Mills said. Applications are available on the door of Mills’ office at the Memorial Building in Princeton and by contacting her.
The office’s phone number is 304-431-8538, and Mills can also be reached at 304-325-6354. The email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
In other business, Recycling Coordinator Steve Cline told the county commission that residents were dropping off more cardboard and other recyclable materials.
“This year we will cross the 1 million pound mark,” Cline said. “We have done several things to try and simplify the schedule. When I began, places were only getting visited every other week. We’ve hired an additional person, so now we have simplified the schedule so it’s the same every week except for a couple of locations where the turnout is small anyway, but basically everybody know that certain day is when the recycling trailer will be there.
“In addition to that, we have expanded our coverage of small businesses and municipalities. We’ve picked up almost 40 stops besides what the trailer sits out in the public to service. We recently picked up the (Elizabeth) Kee Federal Building, the (Bluefield) Union Mission, Douglas Equipment,” he stated. “There are businesses in the county that were wanting to recycle, but their cardboard was just getting thrown into the landfill. Forty percent of what fills up our landfill is cardboard and paper, and that’s just dumb. We can recycle it and preserve the life of the landfill, plus we can save that many trees.”
Cline said he is also working with the Mercer County Schools to educate children about littering. This involves going to local schools and bringing along mascot Rocky the Raccoon.
“We do have a litter problem in the county and we do feel the place to start is with our children, so I’ve put together a Powerpoint and coloring books, crayons and pencils, and I’m currently scheduling with the principals of our elementary schools – I have three schools lined up already– where we will do a Powerpoint presentation and take Rocky with us,” Cline said. “We’re going to give the crayons and coloring books that Greg (Puckett) had designed showing off areas of the county. We feel like if we reach the kids, we will ultimately reach the parents.”
People with questions about recycling can contact Cline at 304-800-0833.
Litter Control Officer Joshua Parks had some approximate figures for the amounts of trash and junk cleaned up in Mercer County in 2022.
“Last year we cleaned up north of 91 miles of road in Mercer County,” Parks said. “That’s from myself, (Mercer County) Day Report and community-based cleanups. The free community dumpsters that we do on the weekends in April, we collected about 13 tons of trash. That’s at Brushfork, Matoaka, Oakvale and PikeView (High School). The dumpsters are donated by Lusk (Disposal) and the commission foots the bill.”
Efforts like the annual Love Where You Live, Keep Mercer Clean campaign have helped clean up local roadways and other areas. Parks did not have the exact number of hours volunteers worked during the last Keep Mercer Clean campaign, but 73 people worked for three hours in the Bluewell area alone last year. Citations for littering and dumping are still being issued.
“Ticketing was slow because of some changes in the law,” Parks said. “I think I wrote only 11 actual tickets last year. There were 76 notices of violations.”
Commissioner Gene Buckner praised Mills, Cline and Parks for their efforts to clean up the county.
“We’ve got these employees in our county and I think you’re the best people that the county has,” Buckner said. “You do a great job, and a lot of what you do is seen by the people in this county.”
Parks can be contacted at 304-320-0036.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
