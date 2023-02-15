Weather Alert

...Fire Danger Statement Issued in Coordination with the West Virginia Division of Forestry... Low humidity, above normal temperatures, and dry fuels will combine with gusty winds to create an enhanced wildfire ignition and spread potential through this evening. While spring fire burning laws are not yet in effect, open burning of any type is considered dangerous at this time, and should be avoided. Be very careful of heat and sparks while operating any equipment or smoking in wildland areas.