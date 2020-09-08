PRINCETON — Thousands of motorists drive past the Eastern Vault Company off Courthouse Road every day without giving it a glance, but they don’t realize that they’re seeing and even driving over the company’s products every day.
District 10 of the West Virginia Department of Highways recently recognized employees who designed and constructed the new Kale Road Bridge in Mercer County. The bridge’s essential components were manufactured a little over 4 miles away.
“The individual prestressed box sections were produced right here in our Princeton, WV plant, just off Courthouse Road,” said Dusti C. Snider, director of operation – precast and prestress divisions. “Our group of skilled, local team members, technicians and truck drivers built and delivered the beams to the project site for WVDOH District 10. Eastern Vault Company is one of only two companies in the state of West Virginia with the ability to manufacture a concrete beam of this type and size. We’re one of a handful that produces prestressed concrete beams throughout the Mid-Atlantic and southern portions of the United States.”
Most people driving past the Eastern Vault Company don’t realized that the company employs between 90 to 100 people, Snider said. There the workers manufacture box culverts and concrete retaining walls for the state Department of Highways as well as sanitary sewer structures. Beams and other products are shipped to locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.
In late August, the company finished constructing 16 massive concrete bridge approach slabs, and delivered them at night, to the Virginia Department of Transportation where they were used to repair a bridge on Interstate 66 just outside of Washington, D.C., Snider said. More pieces were recently shipped to a big project in North Carolina.
“A few weeks we completed the final delivery of a yearlong project as part of the restoration of the NCDOT (North Carolina Department of Transportation) historic Swift Island Bridge in Albemarle, NC,” he recalled.
One project Mercer County residents see and drive over daily in the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge in downtown Bluefield. The precast, post-tensioned deck panel over steel girders was the first of its kind in the state, Snider said. The company’s precast division cast 20 massive pieces, each 39 feet by 8 inches long and 8-feet wide under a tight schedule along with almost 200 pieces of precast lagging with architectural finish. Utilizing a lightweight concrete mix design, each panel also contained sidewalk and parapet reinforcing, along with dozens of special shear connections, lift points, post-tensioning ducts, and leveling embeds.
The Bluefield bridge project was not far from the Eastern Vault Company’s facility, but many other projects were hundreds of miles away; in contrast, the Kale Road Bridge site was only 4.4 miles from the manufacturing facility.
“It’s ironic because this bridge is probably the closest bridge we’ve ever done to our plant physically,” Snider said.
Cast individually, the seven prestressed concrete beams were about 101 feet, 6-inches long. Once guardrails were installed on them, they were loaded onto trucks and steerable dollies. Each of the massive beams weighed 93,000 pounds.
Even though the site was only 4.4 miles away, those miles were “air miles,” Snider pointed out. Transporting the beams meant hauling them down 21 miles of roadways. The trip from the plant to the site took about two hours. Moving the beams was conducted in phases throughout the day, and that was in keeping with the oversize load restrictions in several nearby school zones and bus routes.
“We took them from Courthouse Road, up (Route) 460 and out to the turnpike and then off at Gardner,” Snider recalled.
Besides the driver maneuvering the truck, there was another operator steering the back of the dolly.
“It is an extremely dangerous position to be in,” Snider said of the dolly driver’s job. “Can’t hardly stress that enough.”
The work took place last January, so the Eastern Vault employees and the state DOH crew had to work during reduced daylight hours. The deliveries had to be coordinated with the workers on site and the crane company.
“Everybody had to be on their A game,” Snider recalled. “That time of year, it’s dark probably by five o’clock; and because of the travel route going to Gardner and being an oversized load, we couldn’t travel during the school bus hours. That certainly made it complicated. We were caught between it’s going to get dark on us and we got the school bus hours, and it made it really hectic for the guys.”
People glimpsing the Eastern Vault Company as they drive past its gates might mistake it for a place that sells patio bricks or septic tanks. They do not realize that they are seeing and even driving over the sophisticated products its employees construct and ship across the region.
“I don’t think they realize our contribution to the economy and what our capabilities are,” Snider said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
