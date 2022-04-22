A local executive who last fall reached a plea agreement in Montana after being caught up in a mining operation scheme was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.
Robert W. Ramsey, president of Peters Equipment Company in Bluefield, Va., was fined, sentenced to four years probation and paid restitution on a wire fraud charge related to the Larry W. Price Jr. scam operation involving a Billings, Montana coal mine, Signal Peak Energy.
Ramsey said he had “no knowledge of Price’s fraud.”
“I remain dedicated to moving forward in working with our loyal employees to continue our long tradition of serving the needs of our customers with integrity and quality work,” Ramsey said in a statement released through his attorney, Tammy Owen, on Thursday.
Owen said Ramsey remains in his position at Peters Equipment Company (PEC).
According to court documents, in March, 2017, Ramsey agreed that PEC would serve as an intermediary in connection with the purchase of mine equipment for Signal Peak Energy, a Montana coal company.
Owen said he did so “despite being informed that senior management was unaware that PEC was acting as an intermediary rather than a direct seller, and that the structure of the transaction would involve the expenditure of additional monies.”
Owen said that Ramsey had no idea anything illegal was going on and thought he was dealing with a legitimate company and was asked to help out by being an intermediary.
But the transaction was orchestrated by Price, a Tazewell County native, who has pleaded guilty to multiple fraud charges, admitting to obtaining more than $20 million through various schemes.
“Ramsey had no knowledge of Price’s fraud, including Price’s intention to use PEC’s role to conceal a fraudulent scheme,” Owen said.
However, she added, since emails were exchanged related to the transactions, a wire fraud charge was brought.
The dollar amount of the fine and restitution have not been disclosed.
When PEC was first implicated in the Price investigation in 2020, the company released the following statement:
“Recent news reports have mentioned Peters Equipment Company in connection with a federal investigation concerning the activities of Larry Price Jr. and other persons. While PEC did do business with Mr. Price and entities with which he was affiliated, PEC had no knowledge of any illicit activity; to the contrary, Mr. Price represented to PEC that all transactions had been approved and were legitimate business activities. Further, Signal Peak’s mine management – including its president and CEO, Brad Hanson – assured PEC that all transactions involving Signal Peak were above-board, legitimate activities. Rest assured, however, that PEC did not engage in any wrongdoing. The company has a long tradition of serving the needs of the coal and extraction industries with integrity and quality work, and PEC looks forward to continuing to do so.”
In 2020, Price was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty in December 2018 to three counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and providing a false official statement. He admitted to defrauding companies of more than $20 million and lying to investigators about being kidnapped in Tazewell County.
Price owned or operated several businesses in Tazewell County at one time and was also known in Billings as the man behind a more than $10 million, 26,000-square-foot mansion that is the largest residential building ever constructed in Billings, a Billings Gazette article said.
A release from the U.S. District Court said Price’s crimes resulted in “staggering financial losses and harm to many people, including some who lost their entire life’s savings, all so he could live in luxury.”
The Billings Gazette previously reported that U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said the prosecution presented a case with court documents that showed from October 2016 until April 2018, Price embezzled about $20,321,134 from three coal-related companies. Price was vice president of surface activities at Signal Peak Energy and also operated a private business called 3 Solutions, LLC, whose primary purpose was to supply chemicals to Signal Peak Energy.
Price defrauded three coal-mining related firms: Ninety M, LLC, a Wyoming company of investors looking to invest in coal mining projects; Three Blind Mice, LLC, another Wyoming company with investors seeking to invest in mining; and Signal Peak Energy.
It was in April 2018 that Price, who had claimed to be a coal mining expert, was involved in a bizarre kidnapping that actually did not happen.
Price was reported missing by his wife but in May was charged in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Va. with making false statements regarding claims he was kidnapped.
According to the criminal complaint and affidavit, Price’s wife reported him missing at 1:58 a.m. on April 14, 2018 to the Bluefield, Va., Police Department. The Bluefield police, along with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, began an intense missing person investigation that would later include the Virginia State Police’s helicopter resources, canine resources and hundreds of federal, state, and local investigative man-hours.
At approximately 9 p.m. on April 14, Price was located by a driver who noticed him on the side of the road on Route 61 near Gratton, Va.
Price was taken to the hospital and interviewed by a Bluefield Police Department detective. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Price told the detective he was kidnapped by two unknown white males, drugged and held against his will until he was thrown out of a van near where he was found.
In addition, Price told the detective he was taken from Tazewell County to a business he owned, Hawg Pit Cycles in West Virginia, where he believed his keys were taken and the store’s safe was robbed. Price said the unknown men pointed a gun at him, searched his pockets, and took his pocketknife and his 9 mm Sig firearm.
According to the affidavit, these statements of the defendant and other statements that he made to federal law enforcement agents were false because Price was, in fact, consensually with another person during the time period he claimed to be kidnapped.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bluefield, Va., Police Department, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshal’s Service and Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation.
According to articles in the Billings Gazette, two other Tazewell County residents were also charged in the defrauding scheme after being convinced by Price to move to Montana to work for him.
Todd Allen Irwin was given probation about pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.
The job he accepted in part required him to live in Price’s home and maintain access to Price’s gun stash, which held 57 firearms.
Irwin had a state conviction from South Carolina that barred him from possessing firearms.
“He was the kind of person you didn’t say no to,” Irwin said, of Price. “My wife refers to it — it was almost like a cult.”
Irwin had worked for Price previously in Virginia, he said. When the Montana job offer first came, Irwin said he told Price he was happy living back East. But Irwin said Price responded that he’d send a jet out for Irwin to visit Montana.
It was a similar story to Zachary Ruble, who eventually accepted Price’s offer to work at the Signal Peak Mine in Roundup.
Ruble had initially declined the job, saying he and his wife were happy in their newly built home in Virginia. The two men had been teammates in junior high in Tazewell. But Price flew Ruble out to Montana twice and increased the pay offer, and Ruble later accepted, according to court filings by his defense attorney in a separate case and reported by the Gazette.
Ruble also received probation after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to previous reports.
Both Irwin and Ruble’s probation sentence, according the Gazette reports, related to their lack of knowledge of what they were unwittingly getting into initially.
In Ruble’s case, the Gazette reported that statements by the judge, prosecutor, and defense cast Ruble as a good guy who couldn’t bring himself to say “no” in a bad situation, initially. The defense said his eventual opposition to Price’s criminal activity later prompted the coal executive’s decline.
