Community Trick or Treat times and events are as follows:
Oct. 26:
• Richlands, Va. — 5 to 7 p.m. Trunk or Treat Bash in the large parking lot behind the Police Departent.
• Town of Cedar Bluff, Va. — Halloweentown 2019 5 to 10:30 p.m. – Community Trunk or Treat , live music, bonfire w/smores, costume contest, jack-o-lantern carving contest and more go to https://cedarbluffhalloweentown.weebly.com/ for full schedule of events.
• Town of Grundy — Haunted Story Trunk or Treat 6 to 8 p.m. downtown Grundy at the Old Grundy National Bank, rain or shine. Children will receive treats. We encourage children as well as adults to dress up in their favorite costume. In addition, a cupcake walk, ring toss and cornhole, and face painting will be a part of the festivities. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. This is a free event for all ages.
Oct. 31:
Mercer County
• Athens — 6 to 8 p.m.
• Bluefield — 6 to 8 p.m.
• Oakvale — 6 to 8 p.m.
• Princeton — 6 to 8 p.m.
•Monster Mash, downtown Princeton 6 to 10 p.m. – Trick or treat on Mercer St, performance pumpkin carving, lifesize candyland at the library, costume contest, Rocky Horror Picture Show at midnight and more. Go to the Facebook event page for more information.
•Mercer Mall trick or treat 6 to 8 p.m. - Start in Center Court to get a free Mercer Mall trick or treat bag & a glow bracelet!
McDowell County
• Iaeger — 5 to 8 p.m.
• Keystone — 6 to 8 p.m.
Tazewell County
• Bluefield, Va. — 5 to 7 p.m.
• Pocahontas, Va. — 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• Tazewell, Va. — 6 to 8 p.m.
•Town of Tazewell’s Trunk or Treat along Main St. 6 to 8 p.m.
•Trunk Or Treat Hallelujah Night Pure in Heart Ministries 6 to 8 p.m.
Bland County, Va.
• Trunk or Treat at Bland Co. Fairgrounds - Set up between 5 to 6:15 p.m. Dinner and games 6:30 to 7;30, Trunk or treat 7:30 to 8. Call Hannah at 276-688-4701 for more information.
If you have a trick or treat event or a trunk or treat event you would like to include on our list, email news@bdtonline.com or call 304-327-2811 Monday to Friday 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
