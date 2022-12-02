PRINCETON — Princeton is set to host its Characters of Christmas Parade tonight at 7 p.m. on Mercer Street, and it will be streamed on Facebook live as well.
Attendees can expect Santa to read letters from the “special mailbox” that local kids wrote at the Singing in the Square with Elvis event that was on Thursday.
Welch will also have the CoalTown Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event today, which will start at 7 p.m.
The city of Bluefield will have its Christmas parade on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m., and the route will be starting at South Street and end at the Christmas tree on Princeton Avenue.
The Town of Bramwell Christmas Parade will also take place Saturday at 10 a.m., according to Mayor Louise Stoker. The parade will line up from 9 to 10 a.m.
This year’s parade marshals will be brothers James, Donnie, Kelly and Harold Goins, members of the Goins Family of bluegrass musicians, Stoker said.
“This is to honor the memories of bluegrass legends who grew up along River Road and attended Bramwell schools,” Stoker said.
The public is invited, and parade participants do not have to register in advance.
“Just show up,” Stoker stated.
The Christmas parade in Bramwell will be followed Saturday by the Montcalm Christmas Parade at noon and the Bluewell Christmas Parade at 3 p.m., Stoker said.
Across the state line, Tazewell will have the “Let it Glow, Let it Glow, Let it Glow” Christmas Parade on Main Street on December 3 at 5 p.m. following the Christmas Market on Main event.
Bland County will also host their Christmas parade on December 3, and it will begin at noon on Main Street.
Bluefield, Va will host the “Reindeer Games” Christmas Parade on December 8 at 6:30 p.m., and it will start its route at the Old Kroger Shopping Center.
Narrows will have their Christmas parade on December 11 at 5:30 p.m. following their event, A Very Narrows Christmas.
In Pocahontas, the Christmas Parade, themed “Winter Wonderland,” will be December 17 at 5 p.m.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.