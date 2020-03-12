ATHENS — Local institutions of higher learning are taking measures such as delaying students’ return from spring break and reviewing plans for online classes to guard against any spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.
Both West Virginia University in Morgantown and Marshall University in Huntington made separate announcements Wednesday about their precautions against the coronavirus. WVU is suspending in-person classes temporarily after students return from spring break. Starting March 30, students will be offered classroom alternatives such as online instruction.
Marshall University is suspending in-person classes next week – March 16 to 20 – so faculty can prepare for alternative ways to hold class. The week of suspended classes will be followed by the scheduled spring break from March 23 to 27. Starting March 30, all classes will be delivered “non-face to face,” according to President Jerome A. Gilbert.
In Athens, Concord University is delaying students’ return from spring break by a week as a precaution against the coronavirus, according to Director of Communications Amy Pitzer.
“We had a meeting just this morning about that and we are making some plans in case that were to be the situation, and we have extended our spring for another week,” Pitzer said.
Concord University’s students were scheduled to resume classes on Monday, March 16. Classes have been postponed until the following Monday on March 23.
“We are trying to keep the campus safe,” Pitzer stated. “We have students who go all over for spring break and they may have traveled to some places where the coronavirus is, and we know some of them fly to wherever they’re going and use public transportation. We want to give them a week in case they show symptoms.”
Students are being offered information on the university’s website at www.concord.edu/coronavirus, she said. The website has a letter from President Kendra S. Boggess and additional information for students and faculty.
“There will be numerous meetings with faculty and staff so that they can provide us input about how to move forward. An official announcement about additional measures will be made on Thursday, March 19,” Boggess said Wednesday in her letter. “From this date forward, all university sanctioned travel is suspended unless approved by the President. Campus events scheduled for next week are canceled. Advising for course selection is postponed.”
“We will let (students) know if there are additional postponements or cancellations or whatever after this week,” Pitzer said.
Arrangements were being made for online classes if they become necessary.
“We’re making those plans right now and we’ll be communicating to the students,” Pitzer said.
Bluefield State College has a policy based on an experience similar to the coronavirus which occurred several years ago, according to Jim Nelson, the interim director of institutional and media relations.
“We had an excellent preparatory a decade ago when the H1N1 virus was around,” Nelson said.
This plan for a pandemic situation is called the Blue Flu response.
“What we’re doing right now is carefully monitoring the situation,” Nelson said. “We’re working with the Mercer County Health Department, receiving and reviewing all CDC information and working with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services. At last report, there were no documented COVID-19 cases in West Virginia. We provide regular updates on our own website and we’ve got a question-and-answer related to coronavirus on the website. We send out daily or very close to daily updates to keep people notified.”
Bluefield State College is currently on spring break.
“At this point, there’s not any plans to do other than resume classes for next week,” Nelson said. “A lot of the information we are putting out are those common sense things we can do and exercise an abundance of caution, and that’s the process we’ll be following moving forward.”
Nelson said he had no information at that time on plans for online courses if they become necessary.
In a message that was posted Wednesday to students of Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) in Richlands, Va., anyone who had traveled to a country or area that is listed as a Travel Health Threat Level or above was advised to notify the Dean of Student Success, Dyan Lester. Students were urged to avoid traveling on cruise ships and to notify Lester if they had been aboard one.
“While the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of Virginia are currently very low, we want to be vigilant and reasonable with regard to our role in preventing the spread of this communicable disease,” Lester said. “The Southwest administration is actively monitoring the national and local situation, and will continue to share information with you with regard to your role as a student; however, we encourage everyone to take an active role in educating themselves.”
Officials with Bluefield College in Bluefield, Va. were unavailable Wednesday.
