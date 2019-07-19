PRINCETON — With Apollo 11’s 50th-anniversary landing on Saturday, Americans are reflecting on their memories from the monumental event.
As one of America’s, and the world’s, biggest historical events, the Apollo 11 moon landing will forever mark a “giant leap for mankind,” as Buzz Aldrin said. Of the landing itself, people have varying memories of that historic day.
“I was single and living at home with my father Frank Hodges,” Dianne Wellman Hodges said, “I remember seeing Neil Armstrong on the TV step out of the space ship.”
Feeling patriotic, and proud of the astronauts, Aldrin and Armstrong, representing the county, Hodges can remember her father speaking about the day.
“It was great. They filmed it and thought that it was the greatest thing that had ever happened,” Hodges said, “It was a great step for man.”
Being accustomed to military happenings, Darlene Creech, who is a Korean War Marine’s wife, felt a large amount of pride of the landing. She even remembers the event being commemorated with a metal plaque that she received during a purchase of her’s.
“The gas stations handed out records. Sometimes it was silverware, and other things,” Creech said, “We were ecstatic about it. It was a great achievement that we could do something like that.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, while still proud, some people have conflicting thoughts on this event. With the moon, quite literally, being a different world, some view it as better left alone.
Phillis Hurley, remembers July 20, 1969, well. Believing that the moon, and visiting other planets, is something humans should maybe not interfere with, Hurley remembers her clashing thoughts.
“My uncle sat there and said that it wouldn’t happen because God didn’t intend for that to happen,” Hurley said, “It was exciting, but I was like my uncle, should this happen?”
While news and footage broke across the nation of America’s accomplishment, some Americans heard the news while in different conditions. While amidst the dense jungles of Vietnam, James William Hamilton Jr., heard the news and felt quite apprehensive.
“I was scared to death,” Hamilton said, “I was in the middle of the jungle in Vietnam.”
Hearing the news over a radio, Hamilton had little time to reflect on the achievement as he had to quickly return to his wartime duties. With his already existing thoughts of where the war would take him, thoughts of space happenings were another large thought on his plate.
