BLUEFIELD — Immanuel Lutheran Church in Bluefield partnered with Grants Supermarket this year for the church’s largest Drive for the Deployed event yet Wednesday.
Elise Bowling, chair of the church’s Drive for the Deployed board of directors, said care packages will be sent to between 350 to 500 soldiers deployed around the world at 11 different locations.
Some of the packages will be going to some elements of the 150th (Cavalry Regiment out of Brushfork Armory that was recently deployed to Kuwait),” she said. “But it could be anybody. We have people who are not even from here sign up for their loved ones who are deployed.”
Bowling said the program has strong support from the congregation and the community.
Many members of the congregation and other volunteers were on hand at the church to put the packages together.
“Tonight we will be doing snack packs and hygiene packs,” she said, adding that it’s all possible because of donations and 100 percent of donations go into the program.
Bowling said the packages will be mailed out next week.
“It will take us several days to process them with the online program through the U.S. Postal Service,” she said. “We have to do a lot of custom forms.”
Packages also have to be packed (everything in ziplock bags) and wrapped a certain way as well, she added.
Bowling said she has been “care packaging” for 18 years and “tonight is our biggest event we have ever done” because of the support from Grants Supermarket, American Water Company, Henry Schein in Bastian, Va. and several other churches.
Before work started Wednesday night, volunteers, including Pam Carter representing Grants Supermarket, heard from two veterans who know first-hand how important care packages are to soldiers in the field.
Mercer County Dep. Matt Horn is a platoon sergeant in the reserves and recently was deployed to Africa.
Some soldiers have terrible living conditions, he said, and normal supply chains can be interrupted.
“It (care packages) is a great benefit,” he said, adding that soldiers leave their homes to serve overseas, but their homes do not follow them once they go away.
Those packages are reminders of home and the life back here put on hold, he said.
Horn also got involved in helping others while in Africa.
“We started making packages to give to school kids,” he said, adding the kids were appreciative and happy.
“It opened my eyes on how people in some some parts of the world live,” he said. “It made me appreciative of how good we have it in this country.”
Horn said the Drive for the Deployed benefits soldiers.
“Thank you for what you do,” he said. “Thank you for supporting the troops and thank you for keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.”
Marine Corps veteran Mike Atwell also spoke.
“You have no idea what it means to open it (a care package) up in the middle of the desert and you have nothing,” he said.
Atwell said as Veterans Day approaches next week, people should stop and think about those who serve.
The holiday is important, he said, adding that serving in the military is being part of a “brotherhood I have never seen or found anywhere else.”
When he joined the Marine Corps, it was an “instant brotherhood with people you never met .. brothers and sisters in arms” who look out for each other at all times.
Atwell said he was part of the Honor Flight in May, a national program that takes veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit Arlington Cemetery and war memorials.
“I was so honored, so grateful to stand alongside these men, to hear their stories, see their reactions and smiles, and watch them remember,” he said. “All those we lose are still with us.”
Kelly Bennett of Princeton and her daughter, Michaela Murphy, and son, Alex, were on hand to help.
Bennett’s oldest son Chandler is in the Marine Corps.
“He is stationed in Camp Lejeune (North Carolina) and he is in training now in California so we wanted to get more involved,” Bennett said. “We know how much the packages mean to the people who are deployed.”
Murphy, a physical therapist, works with a member of the church and learned of the Drive for the Deployed.
“She (her colleague) is active in Drive for the Deployed and mentioned it a lot and we wanted to get involved,” she said. “It opens your eyes to a lot of the experiences and how much it does mean to them to get these packages.”
Bennett said she is also involved with American Heritage girls in gathering items to take to veterans who are hospitalized in veterans hospitals.
“They don’t always have what they need,” she said.
But on Wednesday night it was all about getting hundreds of care packages together.
Rev. Chad Slater, rector of Christ Episcopal Church and vice pastor at Immanuel Lutheran, said the church has a small congregation but does big projects.
“It’s amazing what the congregation has been able to accomplish,” he said.
