BLUEFIELD — The Community Christmas Tree Fund is $300 closer to the $40,000 goal thanks to generous donations but $27,523.82 is still needed.
The annual event, sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, provides less fortunate boys and girls with a joyous Christmas. Without the program, many of these children would not otherwise receive anything.
For 102 years the program often referred to as Little Jimmie through the area, sees that these children receive some of their most sought after gifts. With every little bit pushing this year’s campaign toward the goal, all donations are welcomed and appreciated.
And even more than the bag of gifts they receive, these children are also given lifelong memories of the generous men and women that worked to ensure they were given a very Merry Christmas.
This year on December 19 the Community Christmas Tree Party will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. where the 376 children signed up for the event will be given a red bag full of gifts. Inside the bag will be a gift, gloves, a book, and more.
This year’s party will take place at the Bluefield State College Student Center instead of the Herb Simms Center. The center, which is now under Bluefield College, was not available for the time of the party, though Bluefield College was eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller are set to perform at this year’s party performing well-known holiday hits at this year’s party.
Those wanting to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by sending checks made out to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph on 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance: $12,176.18
Robert and Dorlas Rolen $300.00
Daily total $300.00
Ending balance: $12,476.18
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
