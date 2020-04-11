PRINCETON – One person was arrested Saturday soon after a candidate for county magistrate was hit and injured by a vehicle in a grocery stores parking lot.
Mercer County 911 was alerted around 1:48 p.m. about a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the Grants Supermarket parking lot near the intersection of Athens Road and Oakvale Road.
Patrolman S.W. Owens of the Princeton Police Department said at the scene that Keith Compton, who is running for Mercer County magistrate, was injured and transported to Princeton Community Hospital to assess his injuries. Compton's condition was not immediately available.
The incident occurred when Compton and his wife spotted Nicole Skeens, no age available, of the Princeton area and tried to speak with her because she was driving a vehicle which belonged one of her relatives, Owens said.
Skeens allegedly backed up and hit Compton, dragging him for several feet according to witnesses, Owens said.
"The vehicle left the scene here and fled to Young and Princeton Street where she was apprehended by Sgt. J.L. Faris," Owens stated.
Skeens was transported to the Princeton Police Department for processing and to await arraignment Saturday evening before a magistrate. Owens did not know which charges she would be facing.
The Princeton Fire Department and the Princeton Rescue Squad were also dispatched to the scene.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
