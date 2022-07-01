BLUEFIELD – Before COVID reached the United States, employers could count on getting lots of applications whenever they had a vacancy, but want ads and Help Wanted signs keep going unheeded while there are plenty of available jobs.
Despite plentiful job opportunities, many positions are not getting filled. In some cases, applicants do not appear for interviews, are unqualified or cannot pass drug screenings.
Some openings don't see any interest from jobseekers for weeks. One local auto repair business has been looking without success for a mechanic.
"I've been trying to hire for at least six-plus months," said John Quick, owner and operator of Bland Street Auto Center. "I've been here since 2003. You could put out an ad or just say you're hiring and you would be flooded with applicants, but now it's six months and I've had maybe two people; and neither one could pass the drug screen to work."
Large numbers of people stopped applying for jobs as the pandemic swept through the nation. Quick said many businesses can't get anybody to apply for their job openings.
"Ever since COVID, you can't get anybody to work," Quick said. "They've got all these programs figured out and they're just lazy. Everybody's dying for people to work. They're looking for plumbers, truck operators. I've been trying to hire a tow truck operator and no luck there, either.
Other businesses offering repairs services are seeing a lack of jobseekers.
"I don't know of everybody not having the same issue," said Tony Estep of Estep Tire & Auto Center in Bluefield. "Restaurants, mechanical, auto parts stores."
There are openings for "every shop job we've got" such as mechanics and tire changers, he said. In the past, Estep Tire and other businesses could count on getting applications when they had a job opening.
"That's not the case anymore," Estep said. "Or if you get applicants, they don't have any experience or they're just applying to apply."
Estep said his business is one of the more fortunate ones since it has long-term employees, some being there for 10 or up to 30 years, that are not looking to leave soon.
Other businesses are still seeing fewer jobseekers than they did before COVID, but a few more people wanting to work are coming through their doors.
Before COVID struck, The Corner Shop in Bramwell could expect as many as 10 applicants for the first two weeks after a position became available, said Manager Mandy Fink. Now the restaurant will see two or three applying for a job.
"There's still just a lot of people at home, I think," she said.
Numbers of job applicants dwindled for services such as rescue squads when COVID reached the area. Executive Director Stacey Hicks of the Princeton Rescue Squad said that before the pandemic hit, the squad had a waiting list of people wanting to join.
"When we lost somebody, we went through our stack of applications and started calling," Hicks recalled.
The size of the rescue squad's staff dwindled as COVID took hold.
"You know, it's to a point that we need to hire about 15 more people, and when COVID started we had 102 employees.," Hicks said "During the height of COVID we got down to 74 and we've built it back now to about 86. We still need about 15 employees to put us back to pre-pandemic levels."
To help fill the squad's ranks, a new approach had to be taken.
"We did something pretty creative," Hicks stated. "We're in the process of doing an EMS academy."
Students come to class five days a week, and the course will last for five weeks.
"After that, they can test and if they pass the EMT test, then we'll hire them as full-time employees," Hicks said. "And right now while they're in class, we actually hired them and we're paying them to come to class. And they're guaranteed a job if they pass the test."
About 50 people applied for the EMS academy, and that list was then narrowed to 18.
"We just weren't getting enough people applying, so we figured we'd do the academy and hopefully get some really good employees," Hicks said.
