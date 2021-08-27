BLUEFIELD – Optimism and some caution were in the community Thursday as local businesses adjusted to the news that many people expected at a celebrated high school football game may not be coming.
Football fans learned Tuesday that the iconic Beaver-Graham football game scheduled to be played today at Mitchell Stadium had been postponed. School officials in Tazewell County, Va. announced the postponement after five positive COVID-19 cases and 70 quarantines were reported at Graham High School.
Past games between the Bluefield Beavers and the Graham G-Men have brought thousands of fans to the area for high school reunions and other events, bringing with them commerce to local lodgings, restaurants and other businesses. Local businesses are adjusting to the game’s postponement. A new date has not been set.
Nicole Coeburn, owner of The Blue Spoon Cafe in downtown Bluefield, said her restaurant would have been offering treats such as cupcakes for the football fans.
“It’s mostly with the treats and things like cupcakes that I put in the cases,” she said. “I do Beaver and Graham themes; but, in retrospect, when they do the game, I’ll do that and do just as well.”
The manager of a nearby restaurant said a busy weekend was still possible because out-of-town people had arrived already for the game.
Manager Emma Bailey of The RailYard said that the restaurant is often slow while the game’s being played, but busy before and after it.
“For us, it’s usually slow during the game, but with it being postponed and people are most likely still coming because they’ve made their reservations and everything. People will still come to town and we’ll have a really busy weekend,” she said.
While growing numbers of COVID cases could keep some people away, others could still come through the doors.
“We’re kind of going into the unknown this weekend and don’t know what to expect, but we plan to be busy,” Bailey said.
Jim Spencer, the City of Bluefield’s director of economic and community development, said many of the visitors attending the Beaver-Graham games are former residents who come back for high school reunions, because they love the area and because they are football fans.
“It will have a significant financial impact because the game is not being played,” he said Thursday. “And we live in uncertain times right now. It changes on a daily basis.”
Spencer said he understood why Tazewell County Schools “took a cautious approach” when the decision was made to postpone the game.
A big weekend was planned for Bluefield, but there are still other events such as the Jazz in the Park this Saturday in Chicory Square and Music in the Mountains, which is also Saturday, at Glenwood Recreation Park, Spencer said. The renovated Granada Theater will have its grand opening Saturday as well
“There is still quite a bit to do even if we don’t have football,” Spencer said.
Whether fans who had planned to see the Beaver-Graham game today can come back for a rescheduled game will depend a lot on their vacation schedules, according to Jeff Disibbio, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias.
“Definitely,” he said. “I think the unfortunate circumstances with COVID have changed a lot of out-of-towners’ plans and they are either waiting for a rescheduled make-up date or are just canceling their plans to come in.”
The number of people can attend a rescheduled Beaver-Graham game could be reduced of they cannot reschedule their vacation time due to professional or personal reasons, he said. Entities such as hospitals, for example, sometimes cannot offer flexible vacation schedules because they have to make sure they have enough staff to stay in operation.
There are still people who could attend a rescheduled game, but it still may not have the financial impact today’s game would have had, Disibbio said. Like Spencer, he pointed out that there are still plenty of things for visitors to do this weekend.
“There are numerous events happening in the county this weekend,” he said. “There is the Jazz Festival in Chicory Square and the Music in the Mountains in Glenwood. There are a lot of different options. And the Granada’s grand opening is (today) at 11 a.m. They can come and check out the first run of movies Saturday. It’s the first weekend for any shows at the Granada in years.”
The Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield has undergone extensive renovations, and much of the work was accomplished by volunteers. Disibbio urged out-of-town visitors to come see the Granada.
“If they’re in town, they’re missing a gold opportunity to see what an amazing job that group did to restore the building and bring it back to its former glory,” he said.
Jazz in the Park will be at Chicory Square this Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. Music in the Mountains at Glenwood Recreation Park will be Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. At the gate, there will be a 20 percent discount for teachers, veterans, emergency responders and healthcare workers, organizers said.
On Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. the Granada will offer a double feature: “Red Dust” and the classic film noir, “The Maltese Falcon.” Actress Mary Astor co-stars in both. Tickets are $10.
Children can participate Saturday as well, with a 10 a.m. showing of Looney Tunes cartoons and a screening of “The Lego Movie” at 2 p.m. Admission to each is $5.
