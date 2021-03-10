PRINCETON – A proposed hike in the tax brewers pay on their products worries a local producer of craft beer and others who fear that it could increase prices and ultimately hurt West Virginia's craft beer industry.
Gov. Jim Justice moved recently to work on eliminating the state's income tax, but legislation proposing this move would increase the monthly tax paid by craft brewers, according to Matt Barnett, owner of the Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company in Princeton.
"The way it works is that resident brewers of West Virginia every month have to pay a barrel tax," Barnett said.
A barrel equals 31 gallons of beer. This is paid whether the product is in a keg, bottled or in cans, he said. The tax is now $5.50 per barrel, but the proposed increase would raise this to $29.25 per barrel. Out-of-state beer producers are not facing this tax, he added.
"So as it goes, this bill will cripple the West Virginia craft beer industry," Barnett said. "In essence, anytime they take money from one area, they have to take it from another. The end result is the consumer is going to have to pay more for beer because we'll have to raise our prices."
Barnett offered an example of the financial impact. Every month, his business pays $5.50 per barrel for about 300 barrels, resulting in a tax ranging from $1,500 to $1,800 a month. If the tax is increased, this monthly tax could grow from $8,700 to $9,600 a month, he said. Brewers would have to pass this increase along to the consumer.
Prices on West Virginian craft beers could increase by about $9 to $12 for a four-pack to $15 to $17, Barnett said. Brewers have to sell their products to distributors for a certain amount of money and this tax increase would be a problem because craft brewers have to keep their prices low enough to be competitive.
"The thing is if this tax bill passes, you the consumer is going to be paying more for beer," he said. "That's the bottom line."
"I love this state," Barnett said. "The governor says let's get back to normal, and then he pours this on an industry that has suffered last year because of COVID. We bring in out-of-state business from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania."
People touring the state's craft beer breweries travel and stop at locations where they use local lodging and eat at local restaurants, he said.
"We understand what (governor) is trying to do, but why are we the ones taking the blunt of that?" Barnett said, adding that the tax increase could cause some brewers to shut down or move out of state. "Which is something no industry in this state wants to do."
Delegate Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, said the governor's bill is to reduce or eliminate the income tax. Inside the bill are "a number of tax increases," he said.
"I don't favor the governor's bill in any way, shape or form," he said.
Besides increasing the state's barrel tax on beer, the proposal would increase taxes for things such as legal services and tax services, and even haircuts. Haircuts currently are not taxed in the state, Gearheart said.
Gearheart said that redistributing taxes "is not a tax cut as far as I'm concerned."
Other local delegates were not available for comment Tuesday.
