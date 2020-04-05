PRINCETON — Even though West Virginia is still under a stay-at-home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is one essential service that many can still leave their homes for.
That service is donating blood, which is what the American Red Cross was doing Saturday during a blood drive at Johnston Chapel Baptist Church.
Members of the community came out and did there part in giving to an essential cause.
Jim Nofsinger, who is representing the church and also coordinating the blood drive, said, “We typically do six a year. Donors can give every 56 days.”
Social distancing played a big role in keeping people apart and safe from any spread of the COVID-19 during the blood drive.
“I usually will have a team of volunteers that will help behind the scenes,” Nofsinger said. “Our role today is a little different because of the social distancing. Normally we have five or six people helping check-in and walking people after the give blood.”
A waiting room was set up outside the gym area where the blood drive was being held.
“Normally when they come in, everybody goes into the gym and everything happens in the gym,” he said. “So today we are checking them in up here (near the entrance) and making them wait.”
Along with keeping the distance between donors, a member of the American Red Cross was waiting by the entrance checking donors’ temperatures before they stepped in.
“This is the first event that we’ve had since things were shut down,” Nofsinger explained. “This is an essential service and we’ve had a long history. They were hoping we can maintain the blood drive.”
Paul Mckinney donated a “power red” donation, which means he donated double the amount of red blood cells than a regular donor would.
McKinney, who gives blood about every four months said, “Its something I believe in doing and I like doing.”
The COVID-19 has not stopped the church, which is located off Halls Ridge Road, from hosting an event that is definitely needed by hospitals and people in the area.
“I don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring,” Nofsinger said. “The social distancing might change and we might have to change the rules, but what we can do to serve our community we want to do that. We felt like this was important and it fit within the guidelines so that’s why we are open today and having a blood drive.”
