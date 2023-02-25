BLUEFIELD — Trains crisscrossing the region and a major railroad yard in Mercer County are part of the local scenery, but some residents are wondering what can be done if trains derail and spill hazardous chemicals like the recent disaster in Ohio.
A Norfolk Southern train hauling hazardous materials including vinyl chloride derailed Feb. 3 near East Palestine, Ohio. No one with injured in the crash, but there are ongoing concerns about contamination after some of the cargo was burned off to avoid an uncontrolled explosion.
Local trains usually carry coal and other freight, but chemical tankers are among the cargos being hauled through the region. The trains often stop at the Norfolk Southern rail yard in the City of Bluefield.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said he is “absolutely” confident residents in Bluefield are in good hands with emergency services in an event like.
“I work a lot with the emergency center in Princeton, Keith Gunnoe and his team, and our fire department has had good training,” he said. “So I am confident they can handle it, whether it is a bomb threat or other things and get the area quickly cordoned off.”
Marson said something of the nature of the train explosion would certainly be challenging.
“But I am confident our team will do what they need to do to take care of the citizens and take care of the issue at hand,” he stated.
Keith Gunnoe, director of Mercer County Emergency Management, described the plans first responders would reach for it a hazardous materials spill like the one in Onio happened in Bluefield or anywhere else in the county.
“Each county is required to have an emergency operations plan,” Gunnoe said. “And within that emergency operations plan it basically is a plan that assists us – me and the responders of Mercer County – in dealing with any type of emergency. Within that plan is a hazardous materials annex or section that the LEPC, the Local Emergency Planning Commission, is responsible for helping me as the emergency management director maintain that plan and come up with solutions for the potential problem of hazardous materials within the county.”
Railroad derailments are not the only possible source of chemical spills that could require first responders.
“Well, we’ve got more than that,” Gunnoe said. “There are fixed facilities in Mercer County: Lowe’s and Walmart, your propane distribution facilities. You have fixed facilities that have materials on site. Now that’s typically a known quantity and a known chemical. They’re required to report that stuff to the State Emergency Management and the State Emergency Response Commission as far as fixed facilities. Then you have the aspect of road trucks, obviously, that would be traveling on Route 460, Interstate 77, that are carrying different types and quantities of hazardous materials, and then you have the railroad.”
Each of these potential sources of hazardous materials sources are required to have records identifying them and their possible threats. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has regulations calling for manifests describing hazardous cargos.
“Yes, the DOT requires through federal law that any hazardous material that’s transported either over the road or on the railroad has to have a bill of laden or a manifest or whatever,” Gunnoe stated. “A cargo manifest that tells what the transporter is hauling: the type of chemical and the quantity of chemical or that particular tractor-trailer or that particular boxcar, whatever, with the railroad. It takes it a step further if it’s a designated – like for a railroad scenario – if it’s a designated tank car that just carries that specific designated equipment. Then there’s special markings on that particular tank car that responders can use and look up in manuals that we carry that would tell us what the chemical is. It’s called a UN number and that’s federal law that’s required by the Department of Transportation.”
Gunnoe had a thick loose leaf binder on his desk. It contains the outlines for emergency responses. Floods are the chief threat Mercer County’s first responders, but there are plans for handling other disasters.
“We have a hazardous materials emergency response plan contained within the county’s ERP or Emergency Response Plan,” he said. “That helps us deal with the initial phase of recognizing what the chemical is, evacuation procedures and all of that stuff. All counties and states are required to have that, those type plans. The good thing for us here is Mercer County, in terms of railroad, and I’m not exactly sure what goes through the Bluefield train lines over there, most of ours is coal. There are some hazardous chemical materials, obviously, that come through there, but on a daily basis I don’t have any way of knowing what’s going up and down the railroad here.”
Princeton’s railroad traffic has slowed ever since workshops closed, so more trains tend to go through the Bluefield area, but “nevertheless, it’s still in Mercer County,” he said. However, when derailments spilling hazardous chemicals near cities or out in rural areas happen, they are challenging. The information first responders need isn’t always immediately on hand.
“Well, hazardous materials incidents are very, very complex. They’re very complex for the first responders; initially the arriving units,” Gunnoe stated. “Their job is to first determine what the chemical is because without knowing what the chemical is, identifying the chemical, we don’t know the hazards surrounding that chemical; so, in many cases in terms of a train derailment, that initial information is sometimes hard to compile. If the train is in a non-populated area on a set of tracks that the responders may have issues getting to; then obviously, it’s going to take some time to determine what the chemical is based on the container in which it’s carried.”
In the case of a railroad derailment, first responders would reach out to Norfolk Southern.
“Now at that point you would definitely be in contact with the railroad. The railroad would know. They have a manifest. They know exactly what’s on that train: car location and everything,” Gunnoe said. “And the manifest, the shipping papers with that conductor of that train would have that as well. It would give us an idea at that point what was on there.”
Once the chemical is identified, the responders would have to get information about what hazard it poses to the community. and then it would be determined whether residents should shelter those people in place or evacuate.
“In many cases, sheltering in place is preferred depending on the chemical because there’s a couple of problems with evacuation,” Gunnoe said. “You can’t make them go. We live in a state and there are state laws. You can issue a mandatory evacuation but you can’t make people leave their home.”
People trying to flee a spill area face other issues.
“For those who would choose to leave their home and evacuate, you have to weigh the consequences based on the chemical.” he said. “Is it safe for these people to be driving and breathing the air? Many times it’s about as safe to shelter those people in place; in other words, tell them to remain in their home and close their windows, close their doors, seal your house up and stay within the environment of your home. You’re probably safer doing that than driving up and down the road trying to evacuate, but that’s all depending on the chemical.”
Cleaning up a hazardous chemical is not a quick process. It is “very long and drawn out.”
“As you see going on in East Palestine, Ohio right now, they’re going to be years recovering from this: the environmental impacts and all that stuff, the potential health hazards that that chemical has caused to the population up there,” Gunnoe said. “Norfolk Southern is going to be dealing with that for a long time.”
Firefighters are required by the State Fire Commission to have operations-level training for dealing with hazardous materials. Any training above operations is not required, but it is recommended.
“Our fire departments through the State Fire Commission are required to have that certain level of training to recognize and identify, cordon off the area and assist with evacuations if need be,” Gunnoe said. “As far as cleanup goes, they’re not necessarily trained with that ability.”
Larger spills involving trains or tractor-trailers are especially challenging.
“When you’re dealing with a railroad-type incident, you’re dealing with a large quantity of chemicals typically,” Gunnoe stated. “You’re not just dealing with a couple hundred gallons of something. You may be dealing with three or four thousand gallons of something. There’s just a lot of information. As far as drills and stuff, the LEPC is required to help maintain and review the hazardous materials for hazardous materials mitigation in Mercer County.”
Gunnoe said the plan is supposed to be reviewed annually, was not sure it had been done since he became emergency services director.
“I’ve viewed this plan and it seems to be pretty good,” he said. “It addresses our evacuation routes and all that kind of stuff.”
Once a situation like a train derailment releasing hazardous materials reached a point in which it was overpowering the county’s resources, first responders would reach out to the state for help as well as Norfolk Southern, Gunnoe said.
Gunnoe could not recall a recent spill on the scale of the Ohio disaster, but he remembered an incident in the early 1990’s when a chemical called an anhydrous ammonia leaked from a railcar parked in the Princeton rail yard.
“It wasn’t in transit. It was a car that was parked on an offside track taht developed a lead in a valve and released some anhydrous ammonia,” he said. “They had to shelter in place, people in the east side of Princeton. I remember that years ago, but that’s not something we deal with often.”
The Ohio derailment and other railroad crashes have been reported across the country, but they are still not very common, Gunnoe said. This does not mean, however, that such a derailment will never happen in Mercer County.
“Honestly for the most part, I think when you really look at rail transportation across the country, these incidents happen sporadically,” he stated. “It’s not like they happen every day; unfortunately, there’s been a rash of derailments it seems like in various states over the last few months. I’m not really sure why that is, but could it happen here? Absolutely. I mean, it’s not a matter of if it can happen. It’s probably a matter of when. and it would be our job and my job and the county’s job and the responding agencies within the county’s job to make sure that we’re prepared to deal with that.”
“Like I said, they’re very large-scale incidents,” Gunnoe said. “I don’t know if you’ll ever be 100 percent prepared because the problem is you just never exactly know what’s being transported rail-wise up and down the rails in Mercer County.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
