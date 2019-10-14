BLAND, Va. — One artisan is putting extra effort into his creations to ensure that his customers receive the best quality product as possible.
“I like building a good product. If somebody buys it from me I want it to last,” Phillip Turner, wood craftsman of Martinsville, Va., said.
What began as a wintertime hobby has blossomed into a passion for Turner. Consisting of various types of lumber and metal, Turner devotedly builds birdhouses, swings, and lawn decor.
Turner’s birdhouses and feeders consist of both lumber and metal. Copper, cedar, oak, and other materials combine to create Turner’s exquisite creations.
“I start with a raw piece of wood,” Turner said, from there he uses different techniques, such as routing, to turn the wood different colors.
At any given time Turner has roughly 10 to 15 birdhouses in the works at once. To finish these birdhouses from scratch to completion takes up to two weeks. From the cedar bottom to the copper top, Turner crafts each piece carefully.
“I want to build a good product where it will stay in the yard a long time, not just one season and it falls over,” Turner said.
Turner puts just as much effort into his other creations as his birdhouses. Other creations of Turner’s include benches and decorative wells. Themes of his outdoor solar light decorations range from mountain men, pigs and more.
Turner can be found at various festivals and has attended the Festival of Leaves in Bland for the past six years. Turner enjoys the festival for its welcoming atmosphere.
For more information on Turner’s creations contact him at 276-956-1922.
