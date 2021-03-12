BLUEFIELD — Mercer County stands to receive a total of $11.4 million from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed by President Joe Biden Thursday.
Sen. Joe Manchin, one of 50 Democrats voting for the plan, said it will “finally kill COViD-19 and start rebuilding our economy.”
“Our state government will receive $1.25 billion to be administered by the Governor and the Legislature,” he said. “Mercer County will receive $11.4 million and this bill will deliver $4.01 million to Bluefield alone.”
Princeton will receive $2.36 million and Bramwell will get $140,000, he added.
“This funding can be used to fill COVID-19 losses or to make investments in water, sewer and broadband,” Manchin said. “For the first time in generations, our towns and counties are receiving direct funding to address the specific needs facing each individual community.”
State K-12 schools will receive a total of $800 million in the package, divided among counties primarily based on population and need.
The money can be used for many pandemic related improvements for safety, including updating HVAC systems, and to address needs of students by adding more staff support to help students with various issues from mental health to academic performance hindered by missing in-person instruction.
“With canceled school and extracurricular activities, our children have not been spared the pain of this pandemic,” Manchin said. “The package has $800 million for West Virginia schools so we can equip every school with the safety measures necessary to get our kids back in the classroom to safely learn in person again, visit their friends and get back to extracurricular activities.”
The money will also be used to address the learning loss many students have experienced as a result of virtual learning, he added.
Almost 900,000 state households will receive a $1,400 check for each member of their family, he said, totaling $2 billion going directly into the pockets of West Virginia families.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.