At 1 p.m. on October 16 at Glenwood Recreational Park, a 5K will be held in order to raise money for Princeton Community Hospital’s Cancer Care Fund.
This is the first time this event has ever been held and it is being hosted by The Christy Wood Team at Solutions Real Estate along with her niece Courtney Clark Hill, who is also a realtor at Solutions.
Hill said that Breast Cancer Awareness Month “holds a special place” in her heart because her mother, Cathy Clark, was diagnosed with it for the first time 17 years ago.
“The fear of recurrence has been in all of our minds ever since,” she said. “Our greatest fear came true when she was diagnosed and began tirelessly battling the disease once again.”
She added, “As overwhelming and frightening as it is, she is handling it with perseverance and grit.”
Hill said the idea for the 5K came about due to her and her aunt trying to come up with a way to show their support to Clark.
“Christy came to me about a month ago and asked what we could do to support her (Clark),” said Hill. “I think a lot of people going through breast cancer treatment can feel isolated, and we wanted her to know she wasn't doing it alone.”
She added, “We chose to keep the proceeds local to give back to the facility that has been so good to my mother and to the community that has been so good to all of us.”
Hill said the goal of the 5K is to “bring local breast cancer patients and survivors together while remembering those who lost their fight.”
“It’s about supporting those fighting, admiring survivors, and celebrating hope during breast cancer awareness month,” said Hill.
Local OB/GYN Dr. Robert Edwards is glad that this 5K is happening because breast cancer effects so many women.
“Around 13 percent of women will get breast cancer at some point in there life,” he said. “That comes out to around every one and eight women, and events like that are so helpful to the patients.”
Edward says he encourages all of his patients to get their mammograms at the appropriate ages because early detection is the best defense for the disease.
Hill’s mother, Clark, also said she is very excited about the 5K.
“The 5K is really important because the money is going to Princeton Community Hospital’s cancer facility,” said Clark. “It’s a great facility that gives out wigs, gas cards for people who need help getting to treatments, funding for patients, and other necessities.”
She said she is really looking forward to getting other patients and survivors together to hear all of their stories and experiences.
Clark feels that this will be good for the others along with herself to help spread the word of the 5K to give more support to those that need it.
“Breast cancer is hard, and its a real struggle, but having family and friends around makes everything a lot better,” said Clark.
To participate, you can find the registration form on The Christy Wood Team-Solutions Real Estate Facebook page, and registration must be done by Friday.
Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
